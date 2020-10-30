Liquor Store Wine Selection – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Liquor Store Wine Selection

1. Boone’s Wine and Spirits

2. Beaver Liquors

3. Riverwalk Wine & Spirits

Sommeliers, enthusiasts and those who just want a glass of red take note: Boone’s Wine and Spirits in Eagle has all the wines your palate craves.

Manager and lead wine purchaser Jeff Anderson says the method to Boone’s success is all about the variety.

“We carry over 1,400 different wines, and a lot of those are private labels made available through us,” Anderson said. “We carry wines from all over the world.”

He’s not kidding. A quick walk-through shows that six of the planet’s seven continents are represented in Boone’s wine section, featuring all the world’s most beloved wine regions as well as some rare, hard-to-find wines from lesser-known vineyards.

You can find Boone’s extensive wine selection and more on their online store at booneswineandspirits.com.

­-Sean Naylor