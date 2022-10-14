Liquored-up locals assist Avon Police Department with DUI training

A participant in the Citizens' Police Academy administers the Walk and Turn Test portion of the Standardized Field Sobriety Test to an intoxicated volunteer, at the Avon Police station.

Once a year, drinks are on Avon Police Department . On Monday, locals gathered at Avon Town Hall with one goal: getting drunk. Why? The department holds DUI training for locals and law enforcement to learn and recognize signs of intoxication in individuals.

During the annual training, volunteers threw back alcoholic beverages while Citizens’ Police Academy and law enforcement trainees brushed up on some background knowledge. After a few hours of drinking, the volunteers were tipsy and ready to test.

Simulating a Standardized Field Sobriety Test , trainees ran through instructions and demonstrations typical during a DUI traffic stop. While completing each exercise, trainees got to spot both obvious and subtle signs of intoxication in each of the volunteers.

As anyone who’s ever spent a night out with friends knows, everyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs reacts to what they consume differently. Seeing these differences in action, trainees completed their mock DUI traffic stops, discovering what an officer deals with when pulling over an intoxicated driver.

The three standardized tests officers complete when they suspect a driver is intoxicated are the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus Test, the Walk and Turn Test, and the One Leg Stand Test. With each of these intoxication-gauging tests, law enforcement officers are trained to follow standard instructions. Doing so ensures that the tests are administered fairly and accurately and the signs of intoxication are clearly identified.

For example, when completing the Horizonal Gaze Nystagmus Test, officers are primarily looking for a lack of “smooth pursuit” when following a point with one’s eyes. Other indicators can also point toward an intoxicated driver with this test. When a law enforcement officer explains the instructions of the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus Test to a driver, they indicate that one must hold still and only follow the officer’s light with their eyes. So, if the officer conducting the test notices the driver is swaying while completing the test or following the light or point by moving their head instead of just their eyes, those are clues that the driver may be under the influence.

Similarly, even if a person can balance on one leg during the One Leg Stand Test, officers are able to tell if someone is intoxicated if they perhaps forget to count with the instructed “one-one thousand, two-one thousand, etc.” style.

Why do the Avon Police Department and the Citizens’ Police Academy practice recognizing signs of intoxication annually? To “save a life,” Avon Police Sergeant Tyler Churches said. He explained that traffic crashes are among the leading causes of death among children and young adults. One of the most effective ways to prevent anyone from losing their life on the road is to get intoxicated individuals out of the driver’s seat.

“Without even seeing the numbers, I can tell you that in 2022, Eagle County has seen an uptick in DUIs,” Churches said. “It should not be a societal norm to drive drunk.”

2022 saw nightlife light back up again, and without many rideshares like Uber readily available in the area, Churches explained how many residents and visitors decide to take the wheel themselves, despite being impaired.

While drunk driving is an option that can land someone in handcuffs, many citizens’ academy attendees said they were unaware of other local transportation options that didn’t require a designated driver.

If drinking in Avon, patrons can ask bartenders or servers for a Tipsy Taxi coupon, Churches explained. This provides a free-for-riders option that gets intoxicated individuals home and off the roads.

“(An officer might ask), ‘should you be driving in your present state,’ and you would be surprised by how many people say ‘no,’” Churches said. “(If you know you shouldn’t drive), just ask for a Tipsy Taxi voucher and the town will pay for your ride home.”

Getting intoxicated drivers off the road is a top priority for patrol officers. If a driver is not in the state of mind to be operating a vehicle, they are putting themselves, their passengers, and everyone else on the road at risk. In order to prevent drunk driving accidents as much as possible, Churches explained that DUI training is crucial. And if an officer is unsure of whether an individual is intoxicated or capable of driving a vehicle, it is better to find the person a ride home instead of letting them continue their way.

“People’s lives are at stake,” Churches said. “You don’t want to get a drunk driver back on the road.”

Whether it’s with the town-subsidized Tipsy Taxi, a ride home from a friend, or a ride from on-duty law enforcement officer, Churches explained that it is always better to be safe than sorry.

If community members are interested in assisting others’ DUI training and practice for completing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Churches emphasized that every year, the Avon Police Department “wet lab” needs volunteers eager to get liquored up by law enforcement and of course, get a safe ride home afterward. For more details about the Avon Citizens’ Police Academy wet labs, visit avon.org/701/Citizens-Police-Academy.