Littleton woman charged with motor vehicle theft in Avon

Ashly Marie Fesler, 30, of Littleton, has been charged with felony motor vehicle theft after Avon Police Officers found her asleep behind the wheel of a parked car that had been listed as stolen.

Fesler was found asleep in the vehicle outside of the Comfort Inn in Avon just before midnight on June 7, according to reports of the incident.

The dark gray 2020 Jeep Cherokee was backed into a parking space with its engine on and parking lights activated, Avon Police Officer John Mackey reported.

When Mackey approached the vehicle, Fesler told him she was “just trying to calm down” before going back to her hotel room.

Police dispatch informed the officer that the vehicle was an Enterprise rental car that had been listed as stolen, according to the report.

Special to the Daily

When asked, Fesler told the officer that she was late on returning the rental car, but that the company had agreed to work with her to take the car back once she could afford to pay the bill.

In his report of the incident, Mackey noted that Fesler seemed to have been living out of the vehicle at some point.

It was discovered that Fesler did not have a rental agreement for the car and she was taken into custody just after midnight, according to the report.

She has since been charged with first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, a class 4 felony.

Fesler’s bond was lowered to $1,000 this week, but she remains in custody at the Eagle County Jail. She will appear in court on July 13.

