Vail Jazz in the Park

COVID-19 times are bringing some creative ideas to the musical landscape. This summer, Vail Jazz’s schedule has been reduced quite a bit but they are still keeping people moving to the smooth jazz sounds at the “lower bench” at Ford Park. This large, flat, grassy area between Gore Creek and the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and just west of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater provides a great backdrop and allows for social distancing while enjoying the Vail Jazz line up.

The lawn is sectioned off into pods where you and your group can sit and enjoy a performance on Friday nights through Sept. 4. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic items – chairs (legs must be no more than four inches), blankets, snacks, beverages, and alcohol is allowed. There will be no food or beverage vendors on-site, so let’s see how creative those picnic spreads can be!

For all July performances, the venue will open at 5 p.m. and music is from 6-7:30 p.m. For August and September performances, the venue opens at 4 p.m., music is from 5-6:30 p.m.

Vail Jazz is bringing in a variety of artists for these free shows, but you do need advanced reservations. Vail Jazz will also stream the shows live from their Facebook page. For more information and the line up of musicians, visit vailjazz.org.

Edwards Corner Farmers Market

We are pleased to have a few farmers markets this year, one being held on Saturday mornings is the Edwards Corner Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 19. Each week, the Edwards Corner Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, meats and eggs along with a local massage therapist, stylish offerings from Wild Heart Clothing, Eye Pieces of Vail and more.

Grab breakfast and a coffee or a golden root ginger turmeric latte from Hovey & Harrison, which is located in the middle of the venue and become inspired by the goods being sold to make a delicious meal over the weekend.

The Edwards Corner Farmers Market does require market-goers to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and wear a mask, stay six-feet apart, shop in as small of groups as possible and follow the one-way traffic through the market.

Support local and regional farmers and businesses and get your shopping done for the week in the open-air setting of the Edwards Corner parking lot, at the corner of Highway 6 and Edwards Village Blvd. For more information, go to edwardscornerfarmersmarket.com.

GoPro Mountain Games Elements

The GoPro Mountain Games did not go on as planned this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the Vail Valley Foundation, the nonprofit organization that puts this event on each summer, has set up some cool and socially-distant ways for you to still stay active and feel like you are a part of something bigger. The GoPro Mountain Games Elements is a series of events that showcase some of the sports the GoPro Games embraces. On Saturday, mountain bike enthusiasts can take part in the first virtual ride.

All levels of bikers are able to participate in this virtual ride on your favorite trail with family and friends. Do the classic XC Mountain Bike route or keep it casual with a fun ride around your neighborhood trails.

Free event registration (with a suggested donation). Riders will have until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 to complete their ride and upload their activity tracker (Strava, Garmin, FitBit, etc.) link to the Mountain Games Registration system and/or share their ride on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #MTNGamesElements, if they would like to receive $5 off their 2021 event registration.

You can also participate in the Bike Ride and a Movie portion of this, which is a $10 event registration fee that includes one ticket to “Teton Gravity Research: Accomplice,” showing at The Amp in Vail on Saturday evening and a pair of Smartwool socks. Socks are only redeemable in-person at The Amp the night of the movie. Please note, registration for the bike and movie category closes Friday, July 24 at 6 p.m. For more information, check out mountaingames.com.

SunsetLIVE! In Avon

Close down the weekend with a little live music on Nottingham Lake in Avon. SunsetLIVE! Is a weekly offering that showcases local musical acts every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. until Sept. 6 on the back of the Avon Performance Pavilion, barring any new public health orders that may place new restrictions on holding events.

“SunsetLIVE! was designed to provide ambient entertainment to those enjoying Nottingham Lake this summer,” said Danita Dempsey, Culture, Arts & Special Events Manager for the town of Avon. “Who and a doesn’t want to enjoy music and a sunset from a paddleboard?”

Listen to the live music from the lake or from the shore, grab a fishing pole, have a picnic or just enjoy the sunset. Bring your own chairs are seating is limited.

The town of Avon did have to cancel the AvonLIVE! and Special Edition AvonLIVE! concerts due in part to multiple groups of 175 people no longer being allowed per the public health orders. Visit avon.org to see the musical line up for the next several Sundays.