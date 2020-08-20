Shakedown Fest

Scott Rednor, owner and musician at Shakedown Bar Vail, has been getting creative during these COVID-19 times and is now offering events via Shakedown Presents!, an offshoot of Shakedown Bar Vail. Known for its exceptional live music, Shakedown Bar Vail is hosting a series of outdoor concerts this summer at the Lower Bench Field at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens in Vail. So far, Rednor and a variety of bandmates have brought the sounds of the Grateful Dead and the Talking Heads to this outdoor stage that was erected to add another outdoor opportunity to play music in the area. This past Wednesday, Bonfire Dub & Nikki Glaspie Family Jam played at this brand new venue to an enthusiastic crowd.

There are two more shows scheduled by Shakedown Presents! at the Lower Bench Field:

 Shakedown Fest! with Turntable Revue, Brothers Keeper with Shawn Eckels and Eddie Roberts SuperJam: Sunday, gates open at 2 p.m.

 John Popper of Blues Traveler with Brothers Keeper and special guests: August 29, gates at 2 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 175 tickets are available to each outdoor concert and the venue can accommodate up to groups of eight in their socially distanced squares. Face coverings are required. Food and drinks are available for purchase onsite and a portion of alcohol sales benefits the Realm of Caring, a nonprofit that brings music education, instruments and artistic opportunity to students in the Vail Valley. For tickets go to eventbrite.com and search Shakedown Presents! Stay tuned for more shows from Shakedown Presents! in September.

Art and Artists in Vail

Art on the Rockies presents Vail Fine Art Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This outdoor show will take place along the streets of Lionshead Village and will be spaced apart enough for social distancing. Visit the booths of 60 different artists and meet featured artists Aileen Frick. Mediums include painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, mixed media and more. Go to artontherockies.org for more information.

Ski art comes to life with the works of Annie Decamp at the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Friday between 3-6 p.m. Decamp uses a mixed media approach on late-19th and mid-20th century black and white photographs of skiing. She typically paints from those photographs using charcoal, oil, and encaustic, or alters them digitally before painting onto them with the same materials.

Several of her works will be on sale during the event including a series of “ski smalls” and prices for her works of art at the museum will range from $95 to $1,100. Beer, wine and 10th Mountain Whiskey drinks will be available for purchase. Contact the Colorado Snowsports Museum for more details at 970-476-1876 or snowsportsmuseum.org.

Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures

Many kids are heading back to school soon so why not get their brains back into learning mode by joining Fossil Posse Dinosaur Adventures? Billy Doran is the leader of this amazing organization that teaches kids about dinosaurs and the various periods those beasts roamed the planet. He does engaging presentations throughout the valley and has a kids camp and dinosaur museum in Wolcott, CO.

On Saturdays, you’ll find Doran at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards at 10 a.m. This week’s topic is The Giants, or the sauropods with the big, long necks. Parents, drop your kids off under the marquee at the Riverwalk Theater and then grab a coffee, burrito or Nutella waffle since the Riverwalk Theater is serving coffee and breakfast starting at 8 a.m.

On Sundays, you can find Doran at the Beaver Creek Plaza from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. This Sunday’s topic is Prehistoric Beaver Creek and the monstrous animals that lived there.

If your kids can’t get enough of the dinos (and parents, we know you are fascinated, too) visit the Museum at Dinosaur Junction in Wolcott, CO. The exhibits cover a 200 million year history of the region and you can see fossils from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. The museum is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 and children under four years old and adults over 65 years old are free.

Kids camps are still going on and are offered on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, visit fossilposse.com.

Gear swap and sales

August is usually the time when you can get great deals on summer gear and last season’s winter equipment but things look a little different due to the pandemic. Here’s how a few local retailers are still giving you opportunities to save.

Alpine Quest Sports – Kayaks, rafts, standup paddleboards, duckies and more can be found through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alpine Quest Sports location on Highway 6 in Edwards across from E Town restaurant. All week long those who were ready to part with their gear have been dropping off items and Alpine Quest is pricing them to sell. They will also have a sale on items from the store in addition to swap items.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, clothing will be limited to only drytops this year, so wetsuits, booties, gloves, shorts, tops and other clothing items will not be swapped and sold. For more information, call 970-926-3867, visit them on Facebook or go to alpinequestsports.com.

Christy Sports – instead of its usual tent sale, Christy Sports is allowing you to shop from the comfort of your own couch. The Powder Daze sale offers deep discounts: up to 70% off all ski and snowboard gear and apparel. Christy Sports has a large network of stores and their online inventory allows you to find the sizes and models you’re looking for.

Some of the online specials include a free mount with a ski or snowboard and binding purchase. Get a free boot fit with a ski or snowboard boot purchase and you can dial in those boots with a $99 DFP footbed. Go to christysports.com for more information and to start shopping.

Ptarmigan Sports – instead of its big two-day sale on Labor Day weekend Ptarmigan Sports decided to spread out the sale over multiple days to ease up crowding at the store due to COVID-19 regulations. Check the Ptarmigan Sports’ Facebook page as they roll out deals between now and Labor Day. Deals include 50% off kids flip flops from Reef, Olukai and Teva, and 30% off men’s swimwear.

Ptarmigan Sports expanded and remodeled last spring, so they have more room for your favorite brands and styles. And, if you are itching for some new shoes, according to one of the latest Facebook posts, they just unloaded a bunch of new women’s boots from Sorel for fall and winter, which of course won’t be on sale now, but maybe you need a new pair anyway. Hey, remember, “back-to-school-clothes” doesn’t have to be just for kids! Visit Ptarmigan Sports’ Facebook page or more details.