Live music this week: July 4 celebrations, Regina Spektor and more

Regina Spektor plays at the Vilar Center Friday.

This week’s explosive lineup of live music got off to a rousing start with legendary singer/songwriter and CCR founder John Fogerty at the Vilar Center and Kings of Soul belting out the kinds of rhythms and melodies they’re named after at Ford Amphitheater. And the sonic celebration continues tonight — and all throughout the week. Here’s your guide to a groovin’ good time.

Saturday

It’s all about celebrating our nation’s freedom, as the Altitones open for Vail Valley Band during Minturn’s Independence Celebration from 6-9 p.m. in Minturn, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs at 6 p.m. at the Ford Amphitheater.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra delivers a quintessential experience in Vail, featuring a musical journey from darkness to light and loneliness to life-affirming joy through Beethoven’s Ninth.

Grammy-award winning conductor Jeff Tyzik has earned acclaim as the country’s most innovative and sought-after pops conductors, with his brilliant arrangements, original programming and engaging rapport with audiences of all ages. Listening to the orchestra under the stars, against the natural backdrop of one of Colorado’s most beautiful outdoor stages, simply adds to the magic. Tickets start at $29; visit http://www.bravovail.org for more information.

Sunday

Avon’s 36th annual Salute to the USA starts at 5 p.m. in Nottingham Park. Grammy-nominated guitarist, producer and composer Cory Wong warms up the crowd at 6 p.m., followed by Galactic, featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph’s powerhouse vocals.

With 10 albums and more than 2,000 gigs under its belt, Galactic has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE,” contributed to the soundtrack of blockbuster “Now You See Me” and lit up the stages of Coachella, Bonnaroo and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

“We’ve just achieved 25 years as a band of brothers, so we know how to work with each other and move ourselves through the next 25 years,” bassist Robert Mercurio said. “We’re always trying to push ourselves with our songwriting and studio collaborations.”

Since Avon saw such success when Ziggy Marley played at its 2019 Salute to the USA, it expects a very similar vibe this year.

“Galactic is energetic yet relaxed; you’re not shoulder to shoulder in a mosh pit when you’re dancing,” said Danita Dempsey, Avon’s culture, arts and special events manager.

If you’re looking for a jazzy prelude to the Fourth, head over to Solaris Plaza in Vail Village, where the Colorado Springs-based United States Air Force Academy Band Falconaires deliver some of the most celebrated songs of the swing era from 5:30-8 p.m. Known as the country’s most versatile and professional military bands, this dynamic 17-piece ensemble present a contemporary take on both old and new classics.

Monday

Fourth of July revs up with a patriotic concert at 2 p.m. at Ford Amphitheater. Once again conducted by Tyzik, this audience-favorite celebrates our nation’s freedom with the likes of John Williams’ “Liberty Fanfare,” “March,” “The Patriot,” “With Malice Toward None,” Sousa’s “Semper Fideles,” “The Glory of the Yankee Navy” and “Stars & Stripes Forever” and Aaron Copland’s “Saturday Night Waltz” and “Hoedown.”

Reserved pavilion seating is $25, and free lawn access is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bonus: If you buy tickets, proceeds benefit Vail Veterans Program, which helps veterans build confidence and provide a sense of freedom from injuries, including lost limbs, severe burns, spinal cord injuries, post-traumatic stress syndrome and traumatic brain injuries.

Tuesday

Tusk portrays Fleetwood Mac with more than just similar vocals, common physical traits and great costumes. The five musicians’ relationship dates back more than 40 years, when they met as kids. Their history, close friendships and built trust translate to an intimate familiarity with each other’s musical nuances, which brings precision to their shows.

Tusk ushers in its nearly 15 years’ experience as “the ultimate” Fleetwood Mac tribute band to Ford Amphitheater for a free show at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, as part of Hot Summer Nights. The band’s chemistry, synergy and intuitive delivery keeps “The Chain” together — and crankin’.

Wednesday

The AvonLIVE! series continues Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Nottingham Park with opener The Runaway Grooms, followed by Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue.

Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue formed in 2002 with top musicians from the foremost Grateful Dead off-shoot cover bands. While the band interchanges players to suit each situation, compatibility and success have been a constant. The outfit’s forte lies in faithfully rendering Dead covers in the legendary band’s trademark style of improv, while also throwing in some originals. They stay true to that exclusive “X factor,” which Jerry Garcia affectionately spoke of, with a fearless passion and knack of playing off of, and communing with, the audience’s energy.

The band features homegrown talent with Jake Wolf, who was also the drummer for Shakedown Street. Both Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue and Shakedown Street have been huge draws locally, and so far, this summer, AvonLIVE! has been quite a success.

“Our first AvonLIVE! show on June 22 with Hell’s Belles was phenomenal,” Dempsey said. “It was so much fun and well-attended, and the band really just resonated with our community. People were rockin’ out — they even pulled out girls from the audience to come on stage.”

Thursday

Alpine Bank Showdown Town presents a free concert at 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Town Park with Robby Peoples.

Born in Mississippi, Peoples was steeped in the Delta blues tradition, which oozes out in his lyrics revolving around hardship, women and booze. Fiery harmonica playing meets vivid storytelling in this American-bred musician.

Friday

Grammy-nominee Regina Spektor comes to the Vilar Center Friday night for an eclectic evening. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist has made a distinguished mark with her own Bronx Walk of Fame Sign, as well as a day named after her (June 11), proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio. She has performed on Broadway, “Saturday Night Live” and at the White House, in addition to the film including the “Hamilton” mixtape. Her first commercial success came in the form of the RIAA gold-certified album “Begin to Hope,” which included the Billboard hot 100 singles chart listing: “Fidelity.”

“Regina Spektor’s sound is truly distinct,” said Ruthie Hamrick, Vilar’s director of marketing. “She is artistic, whimsical and brings a fun, yet multilayered, approach to her songs. She is a performer with many eccentricities, and her unique vibe shines through both in her songs and on stage.”

While she has plenty of popular smash hits, including “On the Radio,” “Fidelity” and “Better,” “it’s her overall sound and lyrics to each and every song that make her live performances so special,” Hamrick said.

Last month, she released her long-awaited new album “Home, Before and After.” It was her first record in six years.

Spektor’s tunes captivate audiences nationwide. As a classically trained pianist, she blends folk, rock, punk, jazz and classical music in a modernized way. She makes her first appearance on the intimate Vilar stage Friday with her creative lyrics and interesting demeanor.