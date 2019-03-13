LIVE storm updates: Vail Pass closed for avalanche work, schools cancel programs

A blizzard so nasty it’s being called a bomb cyclone is wreaking havoc across Colorado, especially in the high country, where avalanche mitigation on Interstate 70 has shut down Vail Pass in both directions.

Vail Pass closed in both directions

12:07 p.m.: The Colorado Department of Transportation is conducting avalanche mitigation on Vail Pass. Both directions of travel are closed from mile markers 184 to 190. Expect delays and go to cotrip.org for updates.

Schools cancel after-school programs

10:46 a.m.: Eagle County Schools and the Vail Mountain School are canceling all after-school activities. This includes Power Hours, sports practice, and all events at Eagle County Schools, and all sports practices, After School Academy, ski tutoring, dryland training and meetings at VMS.

School itself continues on regular schedules with buses running their regular afternoon routes. VMS parents are asked to pick up all students during regular carpool at 3:15 p.m.

After school care is also canceled at VMS, however, staff will be on hand to supervise children in the event that parents cannot pick up their child or make other transportation arrangements.

Nearly 1,000 DIA flights canceled

10:44 a.m.: Airlines at Denver International Airport have already canceled 973 flights in anticipation of a blizzard.

"Some airlines have already canceled or delayed flights. We expect flight delays and cancellations throughout the day," said Emily Williams, DIA spokeswoman.

She said the airport is expecting anywhere from between 5 to 10 inches of snow.

Southwest Airlines alone has canceled 372 flights or 90 percent of all its flights, according to FlightAware. SkyWest has canceled 204 flights or 73 percent of its DIA flights.

Frontier, United, Trans States, GoJet, Republic, American Airlines, Delta, Spirit, Jazz Air, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, Air Canada and JetBlue have also canceled flights.

