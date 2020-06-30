LIVE updates: Colorado, Eagle County primary election results

Heidi McCollum



After seven years serving as the No. 2 prosecutor in the sprawling 5th Judicial District, Heidi McCollum looks set to become the region’s next district attorney.

McCollum has a huge early lead in Tuesday’s Democratic primary against opponent Braden Angel, a former deputy DA in the district, by a margin of 68% to 32%. Eagle County released the first round of election results just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In Eagle County, where McCollum and Angel both reside, McCollum is doubling up Angel, according to early returns by a margin of 4,836 to 2,405.

Another round of results is expected to be released after 9 p.m.

Other races

Rifle business owner and staunch Second Amendment advocate Lauren Boebert has taken an early and commanding lead against incumbent Scott Tipton in the GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Boebert currently leads with 57.75% to Tipton’s 42.25%, taking leads in Garfield, Mesa and Pueblo counties. So far, 55,394 votes have been counted.

Covering over 52,000 square miles, Colorado’s 3rd District covers 52,000 square miles and is one of the largest in the country. It stretches from Grand Junction to Pueblo and Cortez to Steamboat Springs.

In the Democratic primary for Colorado’s 3rd, Diane Mitsch Bush has a comfortable early lead over James Iacino with nearly 62% of the vote.

In the Colorado U.S. Senate Democratic primary, former Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, winning 60% of the vote as of 8 p.m. compared to Romanoff’s 40%, according to The Associated Press. The AP called the race at 7:21 p.m. — the polls closed at 7 p.m. Hickenlooper will face incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner in November.