Live updates from Birds of Prey super-G

Photo courtesy of the Vail Valley Foundation

11:17 a.m. … We’re halfway through the 30, and it’s Odermatt, Mayer and Caviezel.

11:14 a.m. … American Travis Ganong comes down in fifth place. He will be in the points, but not on the podium.

11:12 a.m. … Austria’s Matthias Mayer skis into second place 0.12 seconds behind Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt. Mauro Caviezel, of Switzerland, is in third place.

11:06 a.m. Switzerland’s Odermatt leads France’s Pinturault by 0.37 seconds and Switzerland’s Caviezel by 6-tenths after the first television timeout.

11:02 a.m. … Switzerland’s Mauro Caviezel knocks Norways’s Adrien Smiseth Sejersted out of third place. Caviezel had two podiums here last year in speed races.

11:00 a.m. … As we near the heart of the order, the big threats super-G, it’s Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt, France’s Alexis Pinturault and Norway’s Adrien Smiseth Sejersted.

10:59 a.m. … Switzerland’s Marco Odermott is the early leader at the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup super-G with roughly a 3-tenths of a second lead over France’s Alexis Pinturault.

Defending champions Max Franx, of Austria, has already run. He will not repeat. He’s 2.06 seconds behind Odermatt.