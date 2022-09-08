Liz Jones steps down as board president of Mountain Recreation

Liz Jones has resigned from her role as the board president at Mountain Recreation, kick-starting the search for a new board member to replace her.

According to Jones, the decision to step down from the board followed her acceptance of a new job in Denver. Jones has already started the new position as a general manager of a gated community in South Denver, she said.

Jones was elected to the rec district’s board of directors in May 2016 and was re-elected to a second term in May 2020.

During these six and a half years of service, Jones said she was most proud of three accomplishments. First, she said was hiring Janet Bartnik as the organization’s “superstar executive director.” The second was “reorganizing the structure of the District to prepare for future growth.” And third, was winning the Vail Valley Partnership’s 2020 award for Organization of the Year “after years of changing the culture, the branding, and the organizational structure of the District.”

“It has been an honor to serve on this Board for the past 6.5 years and I am very proud of the work we’ve accomplished growing public service of the District. I’ve learned so much and greatly respect all of your hard work that has elevated the organization,” wrote Jones in her resignation letter to her fellow board members, according to a Mountain Rec blog post announcing her departure .

The blog post detailed several other accomplishments that the district was able to make under Jones’ leadership. This included engaging with residents to better meet community needs; partnering with Eagle County Public Health on a community build day for a playground in the Dotsero Mobile Home Park; partnering with Gypsum to improve the fitness and child care offerings at the Gypsum Rec Center; adding an outdoor ice rink in Freedom Park; reconstructing the concessions and restroom facility at the Eagle Sports Complex; creating more transparency, and more.

To the Vail Daily, Jones reported that the best part of her service with the district was the people.

“The board was always unified in our belief that everyone deserves to be healthy and happy,” she said. “I loved serving on this board and learned so much from the recreation professionals at Mountain Recreation. I’m immensely proud of the work the staff has done to elevate the service levels of the district. I will miss all of them.”

Jones’ resignation has already been made official, with her adding that she “resigned already so that the board can focus on finding a new board member.”

Now, Mountain Recreation is seeking letters of interest from among the voters residing within district boundaries to fill the vacancy on the board left by Jones’ departure. All submissions must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23.

A subcommittee of two district board members, select staff members and a representation from a partner organization will review these letters, according to Mountain Rec. The subcommittee will also be responsible for interviewing finalists and making recommendations to the board.

This recommendation for appointment will be made at Mountain Recreation’s Wednesday, Oct. 19 board meeting, with the new director immediately filling Jones’ term, which runs through May 2023. At this meeting, the board will also elect its new president and vice president.

The new director will join board members Chris Pryor, Jason Cowles, Mikayla Curtis and Tracy Erickson. Cowles and Erickson were elected by voters in the district during the May 2022 election.

If you are interested in learning more about the open position, or in submitting a self-nomination form for the position, visit MountainRec.org .