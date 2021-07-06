Local author Clay Small celebrates new book at The Bookworm of Edwards

Local author Clay Small will celebrate the release of his newest international thriller, “The Forger’s Forgery!” and sign copies of his books at The Bookworm of Edwards on July 8.

Special to the Daily

As the weather starts to warm up and summer sets in, you might be tempted to reach for a page-turning thriller. Look no further than Clay Small’s latest book, which will take you around the world and keep you guessing until the very end.

Come join local author, Clay Small, in celebration of his newest international thriller, “The Forger’s Forgery!” The event will be held at The Bookworm of Edwards where Small will be discussing his work and signing copies of his books.

Most people know Clay Small as the author of the legal thriller, Heels Over Head, but he’s had many other careers that have taken him all over the world. In actuality, he didn’t find novel writing until later in life. “Over the years I wrote articles for professional journals, newspapers and magazines,” Small says. “However, it wasn’t until I became a college professor ten years ago that I decided to write novels.”

Before his career as a law professor at his alma mater, where he started writing novels, Small worked as the managing attorney for PepsiCo for 30 years. His varied experiences during this chapter of his life inspired his novel writing. “I strive to maintain a stripped-down style devoid of excess verbiage,” Small says. “Focusing on precise legal writing shaped my direction for fiction writing.”

As Small searched for themes for his second novel, he turned to one of his long-held interests, art forgery. Art has been an important part of Small’s life for many years. “Since taking an art appreciation class in college, I have maintained a consistent interest in art. My wife Ellen and I enjoy collecting paintings with whimsical touches.”

By taking his character to Amsterdam, Small saw the opportunity to dive even deeper into the art world and craft an intriguing story around the most ingenious art forgers in history. “Twenty years ago, I became infatuated with the transcendent 17th Century Dutch painter Vermeer. I was frequently in Holland on business and had the opportunity to view many of his works,” Small recalls. “I eventually became aware of the forger, Han van Meegeren, who became the richest artist of his time by forging Vermeer.”

Copies of “The Forger’s Forgery” will be available at The Bookworm of Edwards.

Avid art appreciators and especially those unfamiliar with the intricacies of the art world will find themselves learning quite a bit, from the science of authentication to the various motivations of art forgery, in the latest installment of Professor Henry Lindon’s globe-spanning adventure. “Anyone with an interest in art,” Small states, “specifically in the machinations of forgers, will receive some special insights from ‘The Forger’s Forgery.’”