Board game nights gain traction at 2 Eagle Valley businesses

A group of regulars meet at The Back Bowl in Eagle biweekly for game night.

Courtesy photo

Garry Whiteley moved from the Front Range to the Vail Valley in July 2019, and then COVID-19 hit. Last October, he began local board game nights in Eagle to promote a sense of community.

“Once COVID died, I wanted to meet new people,” Whiteley said. “I needed to get out more and make myself do something.”

Now, a group of five to seven regulars meet at The Back Bowl in Eagle, but any given biweekly Thursday night, when the group meets from 6-9 p.m., may draw a dozen or so players.

The Bookworm has also caught wind of the new board game trend, which extends well beyond traditional games like Yahtzee and Monopoly. After COVID calmed down, customers began wandering into Bookworm asking for modern board games, which rely much more on strategy, role play and other mechanisms than simply the chance of rolling the dice and chuting up and down ladders and slides. Before the pandemic, the store only carried a few such strategy and cooperative games, but since then it has greatly expanded its selection.

Now, it’s jumping on the board-game-night bandwagon, holding game nights monthly. Its next one takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, guided by tabletop role-playing game experts who will answer any questions about play people might have. In addition to snacks, the free event offers discounts that night, determined by what number of participants roll on a 20-sided dice.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Dungeons and Dragons saw a “huge resurgence” during the pandemic, as people searched for ways to gather in “safe and meaningful” ways, said Ali Teague, Bookworm events and program manager. Now board game nights attract people of all skills, backgrounds and ages, from kids with their parents to retirees.

“It’s cool to see multigenerational people who like playing strategy games and just hanging out,” Teague said.

“Anytime you get around the table to play with friends, it builds community,” said Kai Burner, Bookworm assistant manager. “It can be a fun activity that you can do completely sober, which is pretty rare. It unifies people and meets everyone where they’re at.”

Board games are also an alternative to the heavy focus on outdoor activities in the valley. While Whiteley has made friends he skis and hikes with, he appreciates the indoor, more intellectual and cooperative activity.

“There is a lot of teamwork in games,” he said. “You work together and try new things.”

If you go What: Board Game Nights

When: 6-9 p.m. biweekly, Thursdays, June 15 and 29, July 13, etc.

Where: The Back Bowl, 50 Chambers Ave., Eagle

More info: Facebook.com/groups/eaglecountygaming Bookworm also hosts board game nights monthly. The next one is 6 p.m. on June 27. Check the store’s website for other meetings or call 970-926-7323 to RSVP.

He owns about 50 different games, from the fast-paced Sushi Go! to complex games that may have a 40-plus-page rule book. He invites participants to bring their own, as well. Some of his favorite games involve worker placement and resource management. Role-playing games, like Massive Darkness, can take an hour to set up and extend for three or four hours.

Modern board games don’t revolve as much around having one winner, but rather, accomplishing objectives together while spending time face-to-face. They’re more communal. For example, the cooperative strategy game Pandemic transforms players into disease-fighting specialists who travel to outbreak hotspots and treat victims while also researching cures. Worker-placement games like Agricola challenge players to develop their farms by planting crops, building fences, raising animals, adding on to their farmhouse and buying upgrades. Resource games might rely upon tokens, land, money, natural and human resources and ways to gather, spend or exchange various resources.

Never ask “What should we do this weekend?” again. Get a weekly rundown of all the best happenings in the Vail Valley sent to your inbox. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

New games continue to hit the market every month. Some employ apps, while others use cards or other mechanisms.

Whiteley bases what the group will play during game nights on headcount and skill level.

“We try not to throw people off the deep end,” he said, adding that, in the simplest sense, board game nights are just plain fun. “Here in the valley, everything is so outdoorsy. A bit of the draw is that it’s different, and it’s inside.”