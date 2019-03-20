Local CyberScan specialist offering unique therapy to improve immune health

CyberScan specialist Christine Labadie, D.C., M.S., of Edwards Chiropractic & Acupuncture, is offering a new biofeedback therapy to help support the body's immune system from imbalances due to diseases and chronic health issues.

Through the CyberScan machine, Labadie is able to measure the body's morphogenic fields, which is the body's energetic DNA. Imbalances in morphogenic fields can lead to disease and chronic health issues. Using Tesla coils, CyberScan interacts directly with a patient's immune system to assist the body in restoring balance and enabling the body to innately heal itself.

Recently celebrating the 10-year anniversary, the Cyberscan machine was developed in Germany by Wolf-Dieter F. Kehren. Based upon the work of physicist Nikola Tesla, the CyberScan machine utilizes state-of-the-art proprietary bio-cybernetic technology that is consistent with the laws of physics. CyberScan has two complementary functions: identifying frequencies and balancing areas of weakness in the body. The CyberSan system can help with:

Chronic pain

Overall wellness and immune strength

Emotional and mental stress – Trauma, anxiety and depression

Gut Dysfunction

Autoimmune conditions

Allergies

Brain patterning issues (reading disabilities, autism spectrum, AD/HD)

PMS/Hormone imbalances

Insomnia

Epstein Barr and Lyme viruses

CyberScan therapy begins by scanning the patient's hand or hair sample to detect the most prominent areas that need to be balanced in the body. Labadie analyzes the frequencies that the CyberScan machine reads and develops a comprehensive, long-term health protocol focused on healing, disease prevention and longevity.

Once the therapy protocol is established, the machine will program balancing frequencies, Bach Flower remedies and/or homeopathic remedies onto a card. The card, which is similar to the size of a credit card, will be worn against the body for two weeks. After the two weeks, the patient will be rescanned and a new card will be programmed. The goal of CyberScan therapy is to improve the patient's overall health.

"Since I began utilizing the Cyberscan machine in my practice, I have seen significant improvement in patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety, depression and IBS," Labadie said. "Additionally, I have had wellness patients who choose to use the CyberScan therapy for improved overall health. They are reporting increased athletic stamina, improved sleep and elevated moods. I am so excited to offer this therapy to our community and beyond. There is no denying the mind-body connection and the new paradigm of medicine is beginning to recognize the importance of this connection. The Cyberscan machine bridges the gap between physics and energetic healing.”

To learn if you are a candidate for CyberScan therapy, call Labadie at 970-926-9222.