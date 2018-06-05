Local expert talks about how the railroad built Colorado at Vail Symposium program June 13

Cost: Tickets are $25 prior to 2 p.m. on the day of the program; $35 at the door. Discounted tickets are available for teachers, students, Eagle County government employees and Vail Resort employees.

VAIL — About 150 years ago, the Iron Horse was instrumental in building the Colorado that we know today. Our own Eagle County is part of this story, starting with the Denver & Rio Grande narrow-gauge railroad that poked its way over Tennessee Pass from Leadville and built into the tiny mining community of Red Cliff in 1881.

On Wednesday, June 13, the Vail Symposium presents a very special presentation from the nation's foremost railroad writer, Fred Frailey, at Edwards Interfaith Chapel. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 before the event, $35 at the door and available at http://www.vailsymposium.org.

"The history of the railroad in Colorado is a fascinating one and we're lucky to have an expert living in our backyard," said Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium. "As a resident of Edwards, Fred Frailey will share not only the story of the railroad in the state, but also how it impacted Eagle County. This promises to be an entertaining and enlightening evening that we're eagerly anticipating."

During this panoramic presentation, Frailey will share stories of the railroad's inception to transport minerals and the battles over mountain passes. He'll also share how railroads finally went through mountains rather than over them and why the rail line through Eagle County, which extends to the Colorado River, into Utah before eventually reaching Salt Lake City, sits idle today.

Why is it rusting away? And do railroads even matter in Colorado today? Put on your boots, bring your Stetsons and prepare to learn about the real Wild West.

About the Fred Frailey

Frailey has led a dual life as both a financial journalist and one of the nation's best-known writers about railroads. He has written dozens of cover stories for Trains magazine (most recently its current issue) and authored five railroad-related books, including "Twilight of the Great Trains" about the collapse of passenger-train service before the advent of Amtrak.

Frailey worked for the Chicago Sun-Times, the Kansas City Star and the Sulphur Springs Daily News Telegram in Texas before spending 16 years at U.S. News and World Report. He started at U.S. News as Chicago bureau chief at age 26, then was a labor writer and transportation writer before becoming an assistant managing editor, ultimately directing its business coverage.

In 1987, Frailey joined the staff of Kiplinger's Personal Finance magazine as deputy editor, the number-two position, where he oversaw investment coverage. In 1994, he created an annual newsstand publication, Kiplinger's Mutual Funds, published each January. Since 2000, Frailey has been editor of Kiplinger's Personal Finance.