Local Government Energy Academy is Aug. 29-30 in Eagle, open to public

EAGLE — Colorado State University Extension, along with Eagle County, the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Walking Mountains Science Center, is offering a Local Government Energy Academy workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and Thursday, Aug. 30, in the Eagle County Room of the Eagle County Building, located at 500 Broadway in Eagle. Attendees may register for either or both days.

The workshop is intended to educate elected officials and staff on ways to participate in efficiency, renewables and alternative transportation fuels and consists of a high-level overview of energy options in Colorado, as well as deep dives into what local governments can do today to impact both their operations and the broader community.

Attendees of the LGEA will:

• Gain a better understanding how the energy transition is currently playing out in Colorado.

• Learn about energy programs and funding opportunities available now.

• Hear directly from communities that have already experimented with energy options.

Recommended Stories For You

• Be able to identify the opportunities that work best for your community.

• Make direct connections with agencies, consultants and contractors who can help implement next steps.

• Become eligible for follow-up assistance from CSU Extension.

The Local Government Energy Academy workshop will consist of a half-day session on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and a full-day session on Thursday, Aug. 30. Wednesday's half-day session is free to attend, while the full day Thursday or two-day registration both cost $50 for local government attendees or $100 for other attendees. Breakfast and lunch will be provided on Aug. 30.

Registration is now open at lgea.colostate.edu/registration. Contact John Gitchell at 970-328-8766 or at john.gitchell@eaglecounty.us for more information.