Local lawmakers Donovan, Roberts to team with Habitat for Humanity for Build Day

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley will join 13 Habitat affiliates across Colorado to host a Legislative Build Day on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event brings invites local, state and federal government officials to pick up a hammer to help make the “Cost of Home” something that every Coloradan can afford.

Confirmed government officials for Thursday’s Vail Valley’s build event in Gypsum’s Stratton Flats neighborhood include Colorado Sen. Kerry Donovan (D-Vail) and state Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon), as well as more than 20 key staff and officials from Eagle County and area municipalities.

In addition to providing a hands-on opportunity for officials to learn more about HFHVV’s work in our local community, Legislative Build Day is an opportunity to celebrate recent legislative successes statewide, including the passage of several bills that address Colorado’s affordable housing crisis.

Two bills that will directly impact HFHVV are HB 19-1322 and HB 19-1245. Together, these bills represent upwards of $156 million in housing investments over the next three years and the most substantial investment in housing in Colorado in decades.

“We are grateful for the hard work done this legislative session to increase the statewide funding for affordable housing, but our work is not done yet,” said Elyse Howard, development director for HFHVV, in a news release. “Without additional policy changes, families in Eagle County will continue to make difficult choices between housing and paying for food, bills, education and other necessities.”

Habitat for Humanity organizations across the country are currently participating in a national advocacy campaign aimed at improving home affordability for 10 million people in the U.S. over the next five years. The “Cost of Home” campaign will identify and improve policies and systems through coordinated advocacy efforts at the local, state and federal levels.

More details about Habitat’s Cost of Home policy platform and campaign activation are available at habitat.org/costofhome. For more information or to speak to HFHVV about the local campaign, please contact Elyse Howard at elyse@habitatvailvalley.org or (970) 748-6718.

