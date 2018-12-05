Local lawmakers Kerry Donovan and Dylan Roberts tabbed to lead state legislature committees

DENVER — Eagle County's two state lawmakers landed on committees near their constituents' hearts.

Sen. Kerry Donovan and Rep. Dylan Roberts received their committee appointments this week, as they and the rest of the state's lawmakers gear up for the 2019 state legislative session.

• Donovan will chair the state Senate's Agriculture and Natural Resources committee.

• Roberts will chair the Rural Affairs Committee, and serve on the Capital Development and Judiciary committees. Roberts, a Deputy District Attorney in Eagle County, earned his law degree from the University of Colorado.

"I am honored to have been entrusted to be the Chair of the Rural Affairs Committee that will hear and craft bills of vital importance to Eagle County and all of rural Colorado," Roberts said.

The Rural Affairs committee works on issues such as agriculture, water quality and management, and rural economic development, Roberts said.

"The rural-urban divide continues to widen when it comes to issues like water, jobs and health care costs, and this committee is in a position to improve the lives of all Coloradans, not just those in the metro area. I look forward to leading that effort as chair along with talented representatives from all across rural Colorado," Roberts said.

Donovan's agriculture and natural resources committee handles issues important to Colorado's fifth Senate District, which ranges from Delta County to affluent resort communities such as Aspen and Vail.

"It is critical that Colorado have representatives who understand the importance of agriculture, natural resources and water to our state's economy and will be a champion on those issues in the Senate," Donovan said. "I am honored to be named chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee and look forward to working with my colleagues on these issues so that we are able to strengthen and grow local economies across Colorado."

The 2019 Legislative Session is scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 4, and end Friday, May 3.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.