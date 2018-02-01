Local Novus Auto Glass owner aids a pair of Vail Valley nonprofit groups

EAGLE COUNTY — Steve Moore, owner of the local Novus Auto Glass business, and his wife, Dennie have lived in our valley for more than four decades. Every December, the Moores select a local nonprofit group with which to share the business' profits.

In 2017, the Moores selected Or Community Foundation and Small Champions as two of the many local nonprofits that make a measurable difference in the quality of life for this community.

In a release, Moore wrote that paying it forward remains one of the most powerful actions of a philanthropic heart. It is the glue that binds community and the safety net that remembers the value of taking care of each other.

"I'm grateful that for almost 35 years, trusted customers have built the success of Novus Auto Glass," Moore added. "Dennie and I have been able to help local nonprofits every year that focus their efforts on the people who are our neighbors and friends. Moving forward it is our hope that we inspire other local small business owners to consider doing the same and join the movement of paying it forward."