Local photographer Raymond Bleesz’s work on display in Denver

Edwards fine art photographer Raymond A. Bleesz has been notified by the Colorado Photographic Arts Center in Denver of his "Silt Silo, KOA" image being selected as a special mention by juror Paulin Tognarelli to the 2018 CPAC Members Show with the image being featured in a slideshow on the CPAC website and will be included in the exhibition catalog.

CPAC of Denver is the oldest photographic organization west of the Mississippi promoting fine art photography which commenced operations in the early 1960s. Bleesz has been a member since 1976 and has had other notifications, selections over the years, with last year's image being likewise selected for display as well as being promoted via CPAC's website over a two-month period, the CPAC Member Photographer of the Month. That image was titled "Outhouse, Desert of Utah."

Tognarelli is the executive director and curator of the Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester, Massachusetts. She holds an M.S. in Arts Administration from Boston University, BA from Regis College, is a graduate of the New England School of Photography and is a candidate for her Masters in Education at Lesley University. "I am looking for artists to exhibit that exposes our audience to what is happening in photography today. I am looking for photography that fills certain voids," she said.

The exhibition will be held at CPAC from June 8 to July 14. There were 670 images submitted, and 116 images were selected.

Iconic Item of Silt

The Silt Silo has been a subject which Bleesz has photographed since the mid 1970s, the years he commenced fine art photography "with vigor."

Whenever he travelled by the town of Silt, he would exit off the interstate and document the nearby silo. It is the landmark, an iconic item of Silt along the highway if one is observant. The ranch house has been long gone, the barn is still standing and the tree within the silo has grown extensively since the 1970s. It was the tree, during its seasons which attracted Bleesz's initial interest and while "documenting" it over the years, he has seen the property undergone change. The tree and the silo have likewise undergone significant change.

Bleesz, who works with film as well as digital, from 35 mm to 4×5 including Polaroid, is for the most part self-taught and has worked with noted mentors. He has had an interest in photography since childhood. He was a former high school teacher who taught photography. He is a student and a teacher of The History and the Aesthetics of Fine Art Photography. Last summer, he was selected to participate in a Masters program in Esperon, France. He is the co-founder of the Vail Valley Arts Photographic Group.

Spring Exhibition

The Vail Valley Art Guild Photographers is currently displaying three images by Bleesz for its monthly Spring Exhibition along with other local artists and photographers, numbering about 130 members. To view the Guild's Spring Exhibition, contact a board member of the Vail Valley Art Guild Photographers for a private viewing. The gallery is located at the old police station in Avon next to Town Hall and the library. The thematic Spring Exhibition will run through the month of May. Artwork is all from local artists and photographers.

More work from Bleesz can be seen and purchased at his business in Edwards in The Riverwalk, where a private viewing is available.