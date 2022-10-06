Local police officers build relationships, one cup at a time

Coffee with a Cop Day started at a McDonalds in Hawthorne, California. Now, the event is held worldwide, including with local law enforcement agencies.



Local law enforcement officers mingled over macchiatos and matcha Wednesday in celebration of Coffee with a Cop Day. The Vail Police Department and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office participated in the worldwide community involvement event, which aims to help communities become acquainted with local police.

According to the Coffee with a Cop website , the annual event spearheaded by the nonprofit intends to bring police officers and community members together, allowing them to learn more about each other in an approachable, friendly environment.

Members of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office met at Hovey and Harrison in Edwards and officers with the Vail Police Department were at Yeti’s Grind in the Solaris Plaza in Vail.

Sergeant Chris Botkins of the Vail Police Department organized the Coffee with a Cop event in Vail.

“(The events) are really just to have conversations, get to know people, you know, letting people know that we’re approachable,” Botkins said. “They try to somewhat demystify the profession to a certain extent and maybe reverse some opinions that some of the more negative media that we get out there sometimes facilitates.”

He explained that during Wednesday’s event, both locals and visitors stopped through the Vail Yeti’s Grind location to pick up their morning coffee and chat with officers.

Botkins also explained that the department, like many other agencies, holds Coffee with a Cop events throughout the year. In years past, the Vail Police Department invited the community to Yeti’s Grind for Coffee with a Cop during the opening week of the ski season. Upcoming Coffee with a Cop events are not currently scheduled, Botkins said, but he said he expects the department to follow suit from prior years with a ski-season kickoff celebration of its own.

Staying up to date with local law enforcement social media pages and websites can help those who want to attend a Coffee with a Cop event stay in-the-know about upcoming dates. There are also many more opportunities in October to get to know local law enforcement officers such as National Night Out, educational opportunities like the Avon Police Department Citizen’s Academy .