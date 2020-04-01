Local restaurant turns empty dining room into plant nursery

Owners of Blue Plate in Avon are growing tomatoes, peppers and more inside the Avon restaurant to make use of the empty dining room. Blue Plate is open for takeout and delivery Mondays through Saturdays.

With an empty dining room sitting unavailable to dine-in customers due to COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, co-owners of Blue Plate in Avon Elli and Adam Roustom have turned their space into a nursery, growing vegetables and flowers.

“Gardening was always my passion,” Elli said.

There are tomatoes, peppers, celery, zucchinis, radishes, broccoli, basil and more.

“We are trying different micro greens,” she said. “On the patio, we are growing geraniums, petunias and snapdragons. Since money will be tight, we are trying to grow all flowers ourselves this year.”

Blue Plate has always taken advantage of growing outside its restaurant, but now the dining room offers additional space.

“We are playing with a celery experiment, growing celery after harvesting it in water,” Elli said. “It works. I always wanted to try it but never had the time. We got time now.”

Blue Plate in Avon is offering takeout Mondays through Saturdays from noon to 7:30 p.m. and delivery from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Visit http://www.VailDaily.com for a list of local restaurants still open, updated daily. Call 970-845-2252 to order from Blue Plate.

“It’s fun because normally I check on my seeds every two days,” Elli said. “I am checking on my seeds every 10 minutes now. I literally watch the seeds grow.”

Owners of Blue Plate in Avon are growing micro greens, flowers and more.

With more ingredients grown in-house, Blue Plate is happy to serve quality meals to replace home cooking.

“So please, order more to-go orders,” Elli said.

