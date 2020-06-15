Local VFW post awards scholarships to local high school graduates

The local unit of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Mt Holy Cross Minturn VFW Post 10721, is honored to award scholarships to deserving graduating seniors in our local high schools.

The members of this veteran organization believe strongly in the power and importance of education and strife to give a “lift up” to local students who have been achievers and team players and who have set their sights high for the future. Each scholarship is given in the name of a veteran who has special meaning for that school.

The recipients of this year’s scholarships are:

Battle Mountain High School

Scholarship in honor of Herb Rubinstein, (US Army, WWII) awarded to David Ross, who will be attending Baylor University.

Scholarship in honor of John Shaw Vaughn (US Army, Iraq) awarded to Davis Krueger, who will be attending the University of Colorado Boulder.

Scholarship in honor of Amadeo Gonzales (US Army, WWII) awarded to Cayla Woodworth, who will be attending Colorado Mesa University.

Eagle Valley High School

Support Local Journalism Donate



Scholarship in honor of Evenor Herrera (US Marine Corps, Iraq) awarded to Caroline Dewell, who will be attending the University of Colorado Boulder.

Scholarship in honor of Larry Trotter (US Air Force, Korea) awarded to Ridley Dudley, who has been accepted into the President’s Leadership Class at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Red Canyon High School

Scholarship in honor of Tim Cochrane (US Marine Corps, Vietnam) awarded to Hoyt Benson, who will be attending Metropolitan State University in Denver.

Vail Christian High School

Scholarship in honor of Roy Lawler (US Air Force, Vietnam) awarded to Lauren Hilty, who will be attending the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy