Local wrestling club shines at state meet

The Bald Eagle Wrestling Club is coming off a big performance at thew state meet.

Special to the Daily

Bald Eagle Wrestling, a Gypsum based wrestling club, recently traveled to the Denver Coliseum to compete in the Peak 2 Peak State Championships.

Bald Eagle took 14 wrestlers producing three state champions in the rookie division — Gunnar Rice, Teagin Shelley, and Coleman Bergquist.

Baylee Castillo took second in the girls’ division. Cooper Hern took second in the state division. Liam Loff took third and Lane Bergquist took fourth in the rookie division.

Cole Good and Braiden Ward took home trophies for sixth place in the state division. Alex Good, Yael Carrillo, Keylee Cribari, and Kimber Preuss all wrestled hard but fell short of the medals.

In the rookie/girls division, Bald Eagle finished 10th out of 106 teams. In the state tourney, Bald Eagle finished 36 out of 160 teams, an impressive feat given that the club had only five wrestlers in the brackets.

Bald Eagle Wrestling was founded more than 20 years ago and runs entirely from donated time and money. The club is open to both girls and boys ages 3 through eighth-grade. The club practices at Eagle Valley High School from October through February and serves as a feeder program for the Devils.

Travis Ward, Brandon Hern, and Bob Good coach the club and enlisted the help of Kenny Martin this season. One of the club’s principles is that the older more experienced wrestlers donate time to help the youngest kids.

The Eagle Valley varsity squad is doubtless watching the Bald Eagle Club’s success with an eye toward the future.

Bald Eagle Wrestling Club costs are relatively low and the program is growing along with the valley. If you would like to donate to Bald Eagle Wrestling or get your child involved, call 970-390-9098 or email baldeaglewrestling2010@gmail.com.