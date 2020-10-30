Locally-Made Product in Vail – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Locally-Made Product

1. Sendy Sauce

2. Kady’s Kollars

3. Ski Town All-Stars

Since Sendy Sauce started in 2018, company founders and hot sauce chefs Clay and Kali Vansteel have been #sendingit. Inspired by the mountain lifestyle and an unused food processer from their wedding registry, the Eagle couple turned kitchen experiments into one of the Vail Valley’s favorite brands.

“There’s been so many rewarding parts of Sendy Sauce over the last year — meeting strangers who already know our brand, the outpouring of support from friends and family, and the opportunity to be a part of different local events are just a few,” the Vansteels said. “It’s been an incredible ride. We’re looking forward to growing our brand, expanding our product line and finding more opportunities to give back to our community.”

-Casey Russell