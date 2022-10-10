Locals ‘bear’ responsibility for wildlife ordinance violations 

Bears search for sustenance in local wilderness before preparing to hibernate for winter.

Rick Spitzer/Special to the Daily

Oct. 11 marks the final day of Fat Bear Week 2022, as indicated by the popular Katmai National Park and Preserve voting bracket full of hungry Alaskan bears. In Colorado, local black bears are doing the same thing Alaskan bears are throughout Fat Bear Week — eating .

Right on cue, the bears of Eagle County are fattening up in preparation for winter. Despite this, Vail Police Sergeant Chis Botkins explained that the amount of “bear calls” have dropped compared with years past.

“None of them are breaking into cars or breaking into houses or anything like that,” Botkins said. “Mostly it’s a few trash cans here and there that were left out.”

Because local bears haven’t necessarily been taking drastic measures to get their fill of food this year, it is more than likely that surrounding ecosystems have been providing an abundance of sustenance for them.

Another factor that Sergeant Botkins explained may be contributing to a low number of “bear calls” recently is the vigilance police have been employing to mitigate bear-human interactions. Botkins explained that Vail Police has been focused on making sure residents and visitors aren’t leaving trash outside.

“That’s kind of the biggest thing that is attracting the bears,” Botkins said. “They don’t really have the willpower, so they’re going to get whatever they can get. If you leave it out there, they’re going to find it.”

To keep bears feasting in wild places and not out of residents’ trash bins, Botkins said knowing the neighborhood trash schedule is crucial. Because the county has so many visitors flocking here throughout the year, he said many newcomers aren’t aware of wildlife protection ordinances and why they are in place.

As a rule, Botkins suggested people know the day trash gets collected in their neighborhood. Instead of putting trash bins out the night before, he said bins are to be taken outside in the morning. Because of this, there is a smaller window of time for bears to access your trash.

For those who don’t follow these regulations, Botkins explained how Vail Police takes a relatively “aggressive stance” to prevent future encounters.

“Everybody gets one warning,” Botkins said. “After that warning, they get a summons into court.”

Botkins explained that in the past, Vail Police Department would issue lots of warnings for community members who leave trash out or violate other wildlife ordinances. However, with their more assertive stance against such violations, Botkins explained that residents have been overall more responsible regarding bear safety.

“We found that the people pay attention a lot more to the summons than the warnings, for obvious reasons,” Botkins said.

As fat bear season wraps up, Botkins said he hopes the number and nature of bear calls Vail Police sees continues to be mild. Additionally, he said he would like to see this trend of heightened community responsibility regarding bear safety continue into the spring, when bears will be scavenging for their first meals after hibernation.