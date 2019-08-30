Logging, hauling to begin in Red Sandstone area near Vail

Logging and hauling operations are ready to begin in the Red Sandstone and Red and White Mountain areas.

brfPineyLogHauling-VDN-083119

MINTURN — Logging operations and log hauling activities have begun on the White River National Forest along the Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734) and the Red Sandstone Road (NFSR 700).

Logging operations are taking place in the Piney Salvage Reoffer Timber Sale located along NFSR 734. The full length of NFSR 700 toward Muddy Pass and State Highway 131 is being used for the haul route. This project was analyzed under the Piney 2012 Project Environmental Assessment.

Workers will perform logging activities, including tree felling, log hauling, and road maintenance throughout the rest of the summer. Heavy equipment activity and truck traffic should be expected in the area.

“This work is part of our ongoing efforts to mitigate the fire hazards posed by large swaths of forest impacted by the mountain pine beetle,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger, Aaron Mayville. “Please be careful in the area while logging operations are in progress and thanks for your patience while this important work is being done.”

At this time, the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District does not anticipate a need for road or trail closures as a result of this work; however, the public is urged to use caution if in the vicinity of the project. Please check the White River National Forest website for updated information at http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver and navigate to the “Alerts and Notices” page. If you have any questions, call the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, 970-827-5715.