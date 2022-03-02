Longtime Eagle resident Glenn Lowe enters Colorado House race

Glenn Lowe is running as a Republican to replace state Rep. Dylan Roberts in Colorado House District 26.

Cameron C Photography/Courtesy photo

Glenn Lowe, a longtime Eagle resident and “fourth generation Coloradan,” is running to represent Colorado House District 26 because he said the people of the district made him into the man he is today.

“I feel like I was raised by Colorado, I was raised by District 26 and these communities,” Lowe said in an interview Tuesday. “I feel like they’re all extended family to me. I know so many people from here all the way up to Craig and Meeker, whether it be from back in the days playing football or through different businesses that I’ve been involved in.”

House District 26 was expanded during the 2021 redistricting and now consists of Eagle, Routt, Rio Blanco and Moffatt counties. The changes Lowe has witnessed in the region over the past four decades of living here are one of the main reasons why he decided to throw his hat in the ring.

“I do believe that there is equal ground between Democrats and Republicans. However, I think that it’s just gone one way for quite a while,” he said.

When asked to speak about himself, Lowe shared that he was “born and raised in Colorado” before naturally pivoting to share the accomplishments of his father and role model, or his wife, Lisa, or his two sons.

His parents ran the Best Western in Eagle for years. His sons, one a high school freshman and the other a senior getting ready to take his pick of colleges, both have bright futures ahead of them. Lowe’s wife is a U.S. military veteran. “I got lucky with her,” he said.

When he finally gets around to talking about himself, Lowe describes himself as a small business owner, an outdoorsman and a family man.

After attending Eagle Valley High School and Colorado Mountain College at Glenwood Springs, Lowe worked as an Eagle County Sheriff’s deputy in the county jail under former Sheriff Joe Hoy. Not long after, Lowe gave up his career in public safety to focus on raising his two sons.

“I was married a week after I turned 21 and received my favorite title I have ever been given when I was 24 – I became a father,” Lowe writes on his campaign page. “Over the last 17 years I have enjoyed giving my (two) sons every opportunity I was given by our district and more.”

After focusing on family for much of his life, “I now have the ability to give that same dedication to the communities I grew up in,” he said.

Colorado House District 26 was once just Eagle and Routt counties. It now includes Moffat and Rio Blanco counties as well.

Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions

Today, Lowe runs a business called Al’s Overhead Mountain Doors and enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors.

The things he loves most about Colorado are what drive his political priorities, which center around conservation, education and public safety, Lowe said.

The conservation of land along the Western Slope must be balanced with the protection of “ranchers’ and agricultural rights,” he said. Lowe also supports the protection of water rights and allowing for “smart” recreation on public lands, according to his campaign website.

Lowe advocated for improving Colorado’s education system, respecting “parents’ rights” and paying teachers more competitively based on performance.

Finally, Lowe said he would like to provide more support to law enforcement and “fix” some recent state legislation that he feels makes the lives of police officers harder or even “dangerous.”

Lowe does not have any prior political experience, but he said he is aware of the work that lies before him.

“I am willing to put in the work and figure it out,” he said. “It has been fairly stressful up to this point, but I’m not giving up, that’s for sure.”

What he said he does have is extensive knowledge about the region and the patience to have conversations with any and all potential future constituents. He has come prepared with values and priorities, but ultimately, his future constituents will dictate his agenda, Lowe said.

He will start this work the way he knows best — backyard barbecues and smaller gatherings.

“I’m a much better speaker when I’m one-on-one with a few people than when I’m speaking to a crowd of 200,” Lowe said. “… If I get to the general election, I want to knock on 10,000 doors. I want to meet people, I want to talk with people.”

“I don’t think that I can represent them well unless I know exactly what they want and I won’t know exactly what they want unless I’m talking to them personally,” he continued. “I have no desire to go and be their leader; I want to be their representative. I want to be their voice.”

Former Eagle Town Council member and current state Senate candidate Matt Solomon said he has known Lowe for about 10 years and knew his father before that.

“I think he is an honest man with integrity. I think he has the best of intentions for the district and I think he’ll do a great job as our representative,” Solomon said in an interview Wednesday.

Solomon spoke highly of Lowe as a person but has chosen not to endorse either candidate ahead of the Republican Primary to represent House District 26. Lowe is up against Savannah Wolfson, a Republican from Oak Creek in Routt County .

“The Republican party is fortunate to have two very good candidates in this primary. I’m excited for both of them. I’m excited for our district…” Solomon said.

If Lowe garners the endorsements of enough delegates at upcoming county, district and state assemblies, he will go head-to-head with Wolfson in the Republican Primary on June 28. Eagle County Republicans will hold their 2022 Caucus on Thursday evening with assemblies in Eagle and Basalt.

The June primary will be an open primary, meaning voters do not have to be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary — they just need to choose one to participate in. This means that, even in the primary phase of his bid for the Colorado House, Lowe will need to appeal to Coloradans of all ideologies.

Lowe said he has the utmost respect for Wolfson. Fractures have existed in the Republican Party — both parties for that matter — for far too long, he said. His is a message of unity.

“We’ve got a lot of the national spotlight and national politics being shoved into Colorado, both at the state level and at the local levels,” Lowe said. “I think we need to start paying more attention to what’s good for Colorado, what’s good for Eagle, what’s good for District 26.”

