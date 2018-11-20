Longtime local golf pro Tom Buzbee leaves Gypsum for new challenge in Boulder; he built one of the state’s best youth programs

GYPSUM — A leader in the local golf industry for two decades is headed to Boulder for a new challenge.

Tom Buzbee is the city of Boulder's new director of golf. Buzbee will be headquartered at the Flatirons Golf Course in Boulder. He starts his new job Jan. 14, 2019.

Buzbee has been part of the local golf scene for almost 20 years. He supervised the construction of the Summit Course at Cordillera and was involved in the Catamount Ranch project in Steamboat Springs, Granby Ranch in Granby and the Brightwater Club in Gypsum.

He has been involved in golf design, construction, operations and maintenance his entire career, traveling all over the U.S. and Asia.

"The time my family and I spent here in Eagle County has been our favorite by far," Buzbee said.

He is best known locally for his accomplishments at Gypsum Creek Golf Club. He converted it to a community golf course that focused on local kids programs.

"The Colorado PGA thought I was off my rocker when I explained what I had in mind for player development programs at Gypsum Creek," Buzbee said. "Thanks to an incredible staff that believed in the cause, we were able to make golf fun again and interest a variety of people, young and old, in a game that had lost a bit of its appeal over the years."

Buzbee's list of accolades is long, including:

• 11 years coaching the Eagle Valley High School golf program.

• A Western Colorado Golf Professional of the Year Award.

• Twice honored by his peers with Player Development Awards.

• A multifaceted junior golf program that became widely respected as one of the largest in Colorado.

As always, Buzbee is quick to praise his staff.

"Everyone in the community helped. When I needed them, they were right there for me. The town of Gypsum never said no. They were more than generous. The mayor, the council, the town manager. Everyone was on board and that's why it all was successful. I will dearly miss all of the programs and people who welcomed my outside-the-box approach to player development but know that the Gypsum golf community will be just fine moving forward," Buzbee said.

Buzbee said he relishes the opportunity to "do it again" in Boulder. The city of Boulder is anxious to start a new era in golf for their residents, he said.

Flatirons Golf Course is a historical golf course that has served the Boulder area for more than 80 years.

"Boulder is ready to launch new activities and programs that focus on diversity, inclusion and opportunity for players of all skill levels and ages. They are impressed with what we have done in Gypsum, and that's a compliment to everyone in this community," Buzbee said.

Buzbee thanked everyone in the Vail Valley who were part of their lives and helped them so much over the years.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.