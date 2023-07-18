Joe Alessiembraces his inner trumpet soul to bring Chick Corea’s Trombone Concerto to Vail

Joseph Alessi, the principal trombonist for the New York Philharmonic, will perform the trombone concerto written for him by Chick Corea on Wednesday in Vail.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival/Courtesy photo

Legend has it that renowned trumpeter Max Schlossberg once said, “missing a day of practice is like committing suicide.” His pupil at The Juilliard School, Joseph Alessi Sr., passed along rehearsal’s sacredness to his young son, Joseph Jr., when he asked a straightforward pre-lesson question five decades ago: “Did you practice today?”

“No,” came a sheepish reply.

“That’s OK,” the father said. “You don’t have to be a musician. You don’t have to be a trumpet player.”

The indirect guilt trip infuriated the young boy, who eventually traded trumpet for trombone at the behest of his Metropolitan Opera Orchestra-playing father.

“It just made me want to practice more,” recalled Alessi last week. “Because I did want to be.”

He would. The principal trombone player for the New York Philharmonic since the spring of 1985, Alessi will perform a concerto written for him by 23-time Grammy-winning jazz composer, pianist and bandleader Chick Corea in a Bravo! Vail program Wednesday night. Corea’s jazz and classical influence infuse the four-movement work, perfectly fit for Alessi, who grew up in a closely-knit, stylistic melting pot of a musical family. Requiring a technically proficient crossover musician eager to display the trombone’s beautiful color, Corea’s music also forces Alessi to embrace his inner trumpet soul on the heroic high-note flavored ending.

“There’s a lot of those, and you know, I wouldn’t say that’s my specialty,” he humbly remarked of his upper register. “You know I think that’s where the instrument shines, to be honest.”

Though the concerto opens with Alessi’s unaccompanied improvisational solo, the 63-year-old doesn’t consider himself a closet jazz player pigeon-holed into the back row of perhaps the world’s most iconic orchestral brass section (apologies to the Bud Herseth and Arnold Jacobs-built Chicago Symphony Orchestra).

“No — I’m a classical trombone player who loves jazz,” he said. “I want to learn more and more about it and I don’t think it’s too late to do so.”

Of his 200-plus yearly performances, Alessi stretches his slide into the jazz world as one of four members of Slide Monsters. The crossover group features two jazz trombonists in Eijiro Nakagawa and Marshall Gilkes, and a pair of classical experts in Brandt Attema and Alessi. Back when Gilkes was still teaching at Juilliard, him and Alessi would offer each other lessons in their respective disciplines and his brother, professional jazz trumpeter Ralph Alessi, helped him advance his improv.

“To go through your life as a classical player — and that’s fine — but just to do that only and not branch out into other areas is kind of sad,” Alessi commented. “And that’s true for a jazz player as well.”

Slide Monsters performed last week at the International Trombone Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah. Alessi was happy to spend a week altitude-adapting at 5,000 feet.

“Being in the mountains and making music is great,” he said. “But a bit challenging for a brass player.”

During Alessi’s first trip to Colorado 43 years ago with the National Repertory Orchestra, he hauled his trombone up a 14er to rehearse Ravel’s “Bolero” the day before a Leadville performance.

“When I went down to play the concert, it was definitely easier,” he reminisced.

When lack of red blood cells fails to hamper his embouchure’s buzz, sometimes sunshine does. The last time Alessi soloed in Vail, a pre-performance golf round chapped his lips so bad he couldn’t produce tone until Google’s advice to apply olive oil saved his burnt chops.

During the Philharmonic’s weeklong stay, Alessi’s daily regimen — 40-minute warm-up, rehearsal, 60-minute practice, concert — is peculiar in the same way a Tour de France cyclist’s cooldown is after the 10th-straight day of 120-mile stage racing.

“It’s not about how long you practice; it’s what you practice,” he said.

Hearing him instruct from Arban and Schlossberg — his meat and potato books — was “an education in and of itself” for Alessi, who now teaches students across the globe. Alessi’s tonal awareness and sense of pitch and phrase, all deceitfully necessary for instrumentalists, were gifts from his mom’s daily vocalizations. Ford Amphitheater attendees will hear all in the tender second movement of Corea’s piece Wednesday.

“There weren’t a lot of cons, to be honest,” he said of growing up in a family of elite musicians.

“They knew I loved music, they knew I had some talent, so they never got in the way of that.”

Cold-calling, creating, and crafting with Corea

Dating back to blasting Corea’s “Spain” with his high school friends, Alessi admired the composer’s unique jazz fusion creations. Inspired by “Brasilia” but never having crossed paths before, he boldly asked Corea to write him a piece shortly before the pandemic. Corea agreed and invited Alessi to his home in Clearwater, Florida.

“He made me feel very comfortable,” Alessi said. “Although, it was very intimidating to be there with him, especially when he said, ‘Hey let’s play together.'”

The jam session fostered “an immediate kinship through music,” Alessi said, adding that Corea “was 100% in on writing the piece — not just verbally, but also personally.”

Discussing specifics, Corea said he’d rather leave standard notation out of the beginning, a nerve-wracking concept, even for Alessi.

“Before you get on stage, it is intimidating a little bit, or a bit worrisome,” he admitted. The main priority of his ad-libbed outline: nothing bluesy.

“Because that’s not what Chick was about,” he said, opting for the sophisticated inclusion of fourths and fifths, a Corea trademark.

Alessi also requested Corea refrain from notating a brass player bench press contest, but instead explore the beauty of the instrument. The gorgeous melody of the second movement waltz features the mid to high register, while the third movement — “Hysteria” (written during the initial pandemic lockdowns) — highlights Alessi’s technical virtuosity.

The only composition controversy came with Corea’s originally scored somber ending to the work. When Alessi summoned the courage to bring it up over the telephone, there was silence on the other end. Finally, Corea said, “Well, why do you want to do that?”

Alessi looked at the title. “It was a tango,” he explained, imagining two dancers meeting for the first time.

“One person was trying to win over the respect of the other through dance,” Alessi described. The victorious color won Corea over, and within a week, a new coda was added.

Still, according to Alessi, the Latin-based rhythms, unusual intervals, and quoted piano solo are “clearly Chick Corea.”

“I would say it’s unique because there are no other concerti at all that have this sort of style and vibe to it.”

The pandemic derailed the 2020-21 season’s scheduled debut, and sadly, Corea, who intended to play piano in early performances, died of cancer in February 2021. He never heard the piece, which premiered in the U.S. this May and stands as his last finished work.

“I’m honored to play this great concerto by one of the greatest musicians ever to live and present it to the Vail audience,” Alessi said.

Looking back to look ahead

Alessi knows he can’t perform forever, but is grateful to be touring at an age where his low-brass colleagues typically retire …and then stop playing altogether.

“I don’t think that’s ever going to happen (to me),” Alessi said, adding that he witnessed his father — who wisely discerned a trombone mouthpiece would fit better on his 8-year-old son’s face 55 years ago — dutifully continue his daily warm-up until eventually passing away in 2004. “It was just part of him, and it’s part of me as well. So, I would say, whatever happens, I’m going to keep playing. It’s something when I warm up and have the connection to my instrument — it sort of completes my day. I feel the process of working on getting a tone, breathing … it’s sort of just part of me.”