LOOK: Truck fire near Eagle closes I-70 Friday mid-day

A truck fire Friday near the eastbound Interstate 70 interchange at Eagle created traffic backups on both I-70 and U.S. Highway 6.

Raymond Bleesz Special to the Daily

A truck Friday caught fire in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Eagle interchange. The fire closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate for about 45 minutes, between about 11:40 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. Eastbound traffic was re-routed at Gypsum onto U.S. Highway 6. Westbound traffic was re-routed at Wolcott.