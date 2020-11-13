Lorena Martinez, Holly Post recipients of Mountain Rec’s Chance-Copeland Ladd Scholarship

Lorena Martinez was born in Mexico and came to Eagle County at the age of 6. Holly Post is currently an integrative physiology student at CU Boulder.

Mountain Rec | Special to the Daily

Mountain Recreation’s everyday driving force and deep-rooted passion is based on one simple mission — to create healthy and happy lives for all. In 2019, Mountain Rec launched its Chance-Copeland Ladd Scholarship honoring former board member Bobby Ladd and his son Chance, recognizing employees who embody the values of courage, joy, community, learning and excellence. In November, Mountain Rec announced Lorena Martinez and Holly Post as the recipients of this year’s scholarship.

The annual $2,500 scholarship offers assistance for up to two Mountain Rec employees for their undergraduate or graduate education. Applicants complete a competitive application process including letters of recommendation, an essay and a creative presentation describing their experience with Mountain Rec.

Story of inspiration

Lorena Martinez’s story is so remarkable and inspirational that it merits being on film — from undocumented immigrant to rock-star working single mother of three beautiful children working to achieve her dreams. Born in Chihuahua, Mexico, Martinez came to Eagle County with her mother and siblings at the age of 6 — and without documentation. At 15, she had her first child and dropped out of high school to focus on her daughter. She then had her second child at 18 and completed her GED at 19. After that, she began working in just about any job she could find — landscaping, painting, housekeeping, fast food — until she realized it just was not the life she wanted.

Martinez aspired to become a nurse to help people and save lives, but the program required paperwork that she did not have. So, she began what would be a 10-year process to not only become a resident alien, but a citizen. During that decade, Martinez worked as a bookkeeper and realized her skill and natural inclination toward numbers and spreadsheets — not to mention that she also had her third child and earned two associates degrees from CMC (in business and in general studies). Martinez is now working toward her bachelor’s degree in business so she can be her own boss one day. In the meantime, Mountain Rec is thrilled to have Martinez as its administrative assistant supporting its human resources and accounting managers.

“I love that I can work at Mountain Rec because it’s such a flexible place to work,” she said. “I feel like I’m doing something good working here.”

Mountain Rec thinks she is, too.

Where dreams are born

Holly Post, a current integrative physiology student at CU Boulder, encapsulates what it means to live healthy and happy and shares it with her community through her leadership roles. Having participated in Mountain Rec’s competitive gymnastics program since the age of 5, Holly went on to be a National Honors Society participant, a president’s list recipient and has even taken on leadership roles by participating in philanthropy through her university’s Gamma Phi Beta chapter.

Being the assistant internal philanthropy chairwoman, Post is actively involved in national philanthropy, Girls on the Run — organized 5K races for second- through eight-grade girls — allows girls not only to race but also learn life skills such as teamwork, body confidence, determination and nutrition. Post has always been passionate about empowering young women, including during her time as a Mountain Rec gymnastics coach over the past five years.

“I love seeing them grow, go through the five years in gymnastics, and see them be confident in themselves,” Post said. “Becky (Johnson, Mountain Rec Gymnastics supervisor) is my second mom and has known me for so long. She is my mentor, more so than my boss. I would call her for professional advice but also personal stuff. I couldn’t imagine my life without her.”

Post hopes to one day be a physical therapist located in the mountains, and Mountain Rec would love to see her bring her talents to the valley. Post recognizes the importance of staying healthy and happy especially during this time, celebrating the little things, and staying connected to family through Facetime calls.