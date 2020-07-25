Lost Lake race rescheduled for July 29

Competitors take on the Vail Recreation District's Lost Lake Loop on July 12, 2017, in Vail.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com |

In a nostalgic moment which harkened back to a time when athletic events were canceled due to weather, not COVID-19, rain and thunderstorms prevented the Lost Lake mountain biking race from taking place in Vail on July 22.

The race has been rescheduled to July 29.

The Lost Lake race is an adults-only event due to the challenging nature of the course, which boasts especially tight single track through the White River National Forest on the north side of Vail. That tight single-track, however, is easily ruined in muddy conditions.

“Race organizers made this decision out of concern for racer safety and respect for preserving the condition of the trails,” organizer Beth Pappas, with the Vail Recreation District, wrote in a press release.

For those who had already registered, the registration was automatically transferred to July 29. Among those interested in the Lost Lake race were a pair of professional mountain bikers — Russel Finsterwald and Erin Huck, who visited Eagle County from the Front Range on July 8 to take place in the Vail Recreation District’s Berry Creek Bash event.

Finsterwald and Huck both won their respective divisions, and both had said they were considering returning for the Lost Lake race. The July 8 Berry Creek Bash attracted 18 competitors to the men’s pro field, the largest field of pros ever seen at a Vail Recreation District race.

“I definitely got to push myself, have fun out there and get that race effort I was looking for,” Finsterwald told the Vail Daily.

While increased COVID-19 case counts in Eagle County in July canceled other events, Pappas said the Vail Recreation District is prepared to host races in most levels of restrictions, including the current limits in place through the county’s public health department.

The race itself, with a lot of single-track climbing, doesn’t do well with a lot of people in one place at one time under normal conditions. With extra COVID-19 precautions in place, “we may have to limit numbers and cut registration off,” Pappas said, but so far the series has not had to limit the number of entrants.