Lou Trope named VP of food and beverage for Vail Resorts’ Mountain Division

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts has announced the appointment of Lou Trope to vice president of food and beverage, Mountain Division, where he will be responsible for establishing strategic direction for, and overseeing operational execution and performance of, the company's food and beverage outlets across all of its resorts.

Trope joins Vail Resorts following a 20-year career with Marriott International; most recently as the company's vice president and global leader for restaurant, bar and event operations, where he was responsible for creating a strategic vision for long-term growth and success.. Most recently Trope served on the executive committee of Destination Hotels, leading food and beverage operations for a group of 49 independent hotels with more than 100 food and beverage venues, before starting his own restaurant development and beverage consulting firm, LJ Trope & Co.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lou to Vail Resorts," said Chris Jarnot, Vail Resorts' mountain division executive vice president. "I am confident that his extensive experience and expertise will help us to innovate and develop the critical dining aspect of the mountain experience for our guests and to continue to grow our business across the more than 100 restaurants we operate."

Trope holds a master's degree in business administration from San Diego State University and earned his bachelor's degrees from Hofstra University and New York Institute of Technology. He is currently on the Industry Advisory Board for C.O.R.E. (Children of Restaurant Employees), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the families of those in the industry who have children or parents facing serious medical issues.

