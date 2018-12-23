Loud noise alert: Vail Ski Patrol blasting near Gondola One on Sunday night

Loud noise alert: Vail Ski Patrol blasting near Gondola One on Sunday nightDecember 23, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 23, 2018There will be some loud blasting in the area of Gondola One at Vail Village between 5-5:15 p.m. today due to Ski Patrol clearing snow. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsFormer NASA engineer creates glitter bomb to surprise package thieves (video)Man pleads guilty for driving stolen car 104 mph, wrong way up I-70 through the Vail ValleySkier death at Keystone ResortHow to navigate I-70 traffic during ski season without losing your mind