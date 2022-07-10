Love, prayer and tickets: What we saw at the Rainbow Family gathering in northwest Colorado

Rainbow Family members dance and celebrate around a peace pole after ending their morning of silence July 4, 2022, in the Adams Park area of Colorado's Routt National Forest. The festivities were the culminating event for the 50th anniversary of the gathering, which runs from July 1-7 and drew about 10,000 visitors.

Matt Stensland/Special to The Colorado Sun

ROUTT NATIONAL FOREST — The dirty dishes are stacked neatly next to three bins labeled wash, rinse and sanitize.

Rob Savoye rolls up his sleeves and dives in, stacking washed sheet pans and mixing bowls from the Lovin’ Ovens kitchen on a rack built from downed trees. A guitarist sings under a tarp as bakers bustle around wood-burning ovens built from stone and mud only days earlier.

“Pretty wild to think none of this was here a few days ago. And none of it will be here in a few days,” says Savoye, a 35-year Nederland resident who is a volunteer firefighter and backcountry rescuer, and a pioneer in the world of open-source software.

Savoye also runs welcomehome.org , a repository for 50 years of Rainbow Family of Living Light gatherings. The 50th annual event is underway now in the Routt National Forest about 30 miles north of Hayden. On Monday, July 4, the weeklong event peaked with more than 10,000 attendees joining hands in a grassy meadow for the group’s traditional prayer for peace.

The Rainbow Family first gathered in Colorado in 1972 — up near Granby — and have held gatherings every July since, drawing thousands onto federal land for weeklong camp-outs. The Rainbows greet each other at the events with a hearty “welcome home.”

