Loveland man dies in East Vail crash. No one else injured in Sunday evening accident

VAIL — A Loveland man died Sunday evening, Oct. 14, when his truck left Interstate 70 and crashed to the road below.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis identified the victim as Leroy Gabriel, 73, of Loveland. Gabriel was driving eastbound on I-70 through East Vail when his Dodge Ram pickup left the roadway, coming to rest on Bighorn Road in East Vail.

Gabriel was declared dead at the scene. He was ejected from the vehicle. There were no other passengers, Vail Police said.

The Vail Police Department is investigating the crash, in the 4700 block of Bighorn Road in East Vail.

The accident happened about 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vail Police Department non-emergency line at 970-479-2201.