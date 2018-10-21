LOVELAND BASIN — Fans of the Loveland Ski Area celebrated a landmark day under cloudless skies and turned its season opening into a love-fest Saturday with the inauguration of its first high-speed quad chairlift.

The new lift was christened Chet's Dream after longtime owner Chet Upham, who died in 2008. Upham became a partner in Loveland's ownership group in 1956 and bought out the other partners in 1972. The Upham family continues to own the old-school area nestled in a bend of the Continental Divide.

Colorado's major ski resorts began installing high-speed quads in the 1980s, but it remained just a dream for the Upham family and Loveland's diehard skiers and riders until construction began this summer. The new lift replaces the old Lift 1, a workhorse from the base area, and will reduce ride times from eight minutes to three. The first chair of the day carried ski jackets that belonged to Upham and his late wife, Virginia.

Read the full story via The Denver Post.