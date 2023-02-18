Loveland Ski Area patrollers, paramedics seek to unionize in push for better wages 

Skiers and snowboarders ride the slopes of Loveland ski area, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, near Georgetown.

Hugh Carey/The Colorado Sun

Without support from her parents and investments she made earlier in life, Allison Perry is sure it would be impossible to make ends meet with her income as a ski patroller at Loveland Ski Area.

In her seven seasons as a patroller, Perry has responded to gruesome medical calls and deaths on the mountain. She documents injuries and skier crashes as part of the accident investigations team. Last year, she was part of a group that helped resuscitate someone on the slope, saving their life after their heart stopped.

All for $23 an hour.

“I love it. I just want to be able to make it my life’s career, not just something I inevitably have to phase out of when I realize I can’t live my whole life having $80 only in my savings account,” said Perry, who is 41.

“If this is your only source of income, you will not work 40 hours a week and be able to live in the mountains close to your job. It’s basically impossible.”

Perry is among a group of ski patrollers and paramedics at Loveland Ski Area who want to unionize to advocate for better wages and safer working conditions for a job that has one of the highest rates of injuries among U.S. employees.

