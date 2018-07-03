Low enrollment means The Art Institute of Colorado will close in August
July 3, 2018
The Art Institute of Colorado will close its doors at the end of August, putting 160 people out of work, according to a filing the parent company of the creative arts school made with the Colorado Department of Labor on Friday.
Among those losing their jobs will be 13 full-time faculty, 70 part-time and adjunct faculty, 41 student workers, and several support workers and administrators, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice from Dream Center Education Holdings, LLC.
Dream Center acquired 31 Art Institute schools as well South University and Argosy University from Pittsburgh-based Education Management Corp. late last year in a $60 million deal.
Read the full story at http://www.denverpost.com.