Low-flying helicopters plan to survey Colorado’s 2-billion-year-old geological history

A helicopter is equipped with stinger for the Colorado Mineral Belt survey. The U.S. Geological Survey said in a news release that low-flying helicopters will be surveying northern Colorado starting in August 2024.

U.S. Geological Survey/Courtesy photo

Helicopters will be flying low over northern Colorado during the next several months to conduct geological imaging, according to a news release from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Beginning in August, low-level helicopter flights are planned over broad swathes of northern Colorado to image geology using geophysical technology, the news release states. The flights are slated to last up to three months, weather and wildfire restrictions permitting, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Flights will cover portions of Boulder, Chafee, Clear Creek, Eagle, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Lake, Larimer, Park and Summit counties, the release states. Initial flights will reportedly be based out of regional airports in Leadville and Longmont.

Helicopters will fly along pre-planned flight paths relatively low to the ground at about 300 feet above the surface. The ground clearance will be increased to 1,000 feet over populated areas and will comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations, the release states.

The purpose of the survey is to expand the fundamental knowledge of geology beneath a broad series of historic mining districts known as the Colorado Mineral Belt, according to the news release. The belt reportedly hosts multiple types of mineral commodities, including critical minerals that are vital to the nation’s security and economy.

The new geological data, along with geologic mapping by the Colorado Geological Survey and U.S. Geological Survey, will be combined to develop high-resolution, three-dimensional representations of bedrock composition and structure to depths of more than 3,280 feet below the surface, according to the news release.

The 3D models and maps are important for improved understanding of critical mineral resource potential, water resources, groundwater pathways near legacy mining areas, parameters for infrastructure and land-use planning, and potential risks of naturally-occurring radon, the release states.

The data will also address scientific questions about Colorado’s 2-billion-year-old geologic history and why multiple mineralizing events concentrated in one region over millions of years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The U.S. Geological Survey is contracting with NV5 Geospatial, Edcon-PRJ and Precision GeoSurveys to collect the data.

A map shows the footprint of the Colorado Mineral Belt northeastern survey. The U.S. Geological Survey said in a news release that the survey will use low-flying helicopters for the survey starting in August 2024. U.S. Geological Survey/Courtesy illustration

The survey will use a helicopter equipped with an elongated “stinger” mounted to the underside of the cabin extending forward of the helicopter, according to the news release. Instruments in the stinger and inside the cabin will reportedly measure variations in the Earth’s magnetic field and natural low-level radiation created by different rock types.

The scientific instruments on the helicopter are completely passive with no emissions that pose a risk to humans, animals or plant life, the release states. No photography or video data will be collected. The data collected will be made freely available to the public once complete.

The aircraft will be flown by experienced pilots who are specially trained and approved for low-level flying, according to the news release. The surveys will be conducted during the daytime only.

This survey is one of three airborne surveys mapping the Colorado Mineral Belt. A southwestern block was completed in 2023 , and a central block survey is ongoing following a hiatus over the winter months.

This story is from SummitDaily.com .