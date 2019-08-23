Lumber from Hahnewald barn in Avon to be sold

Everything from lumber to nails is being recycled from Avon's Hahnewald barn. The barn is being dismantled to make way for a new wastewater treatment facility.

AVON — Deconstruction of Avon’s Hahnewald barn began Aug. 19 and is progressing quickly. With the siding removed, there is a large amount of salvaged lumber that will be available for sale beginning Sunday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Avon Elementary School parking lot.

The barn is located on the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District’s wastewater treatment facility site in Avon along the Eagle River and is being removed to make room for mandated upgrades to the treatment facility required by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

At 40 feet high, 25 feet wide, and 125 feet long, relocation or removal of the more than 100-year old deteriorating barn would be a complex effort. The district worked with public and private entities to have the barn relocated, which were unsuccessful.

The district awarded the contract to the lowest cost proposal from Denver based J&M Contracted Services, which is dismantling the barn for $60,000. The wood and other materials will be conveyed to Salvage Design Center, which will sell the reclaimed barn material.

Given interest from some community members, the district worked with Salvage Design Center to sell the reclaimed barn materials locally at a 50% discount from their Denver showroom prices. Local sales are set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15 at the Avon Elementary School parking lot.

The barn lumber is somewhat unique in that its dimensions are actual dimensions, meaning the reclaimed two-by-fours are in fact 2 inches by 4 inches (versus current standards of 1 ½ inches by 3 ½ inches). If materials remain after the local sales events, Salvage Design Center will offer a smaller discount to district customers at their Denver location. More information about reclaimed material sales is available from Jack Salamone with Salvage Design Center at 720-394-2801.