Lunch – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Lunch

1. Rocky Mountain Taco

2. Craftsman

3. Drunken Goat

Rocky Mountain Taco continues its Best of Vail Valley supremacy in 2020 taking home four total medals, including three gold medals.

With taco truck locations in Avon and EagleVail, the folks at the World’s Most Best Taco spot opened a brick-and-mortar location in Minturn in 2020 — despite COVID-19. Childhood friends Dan Purtell and Chris McGinnis launched Rocky Mountain Taco with Jose Reza. Purtell and McGinnis grew up in California and bring some West Coast flare to the restaurant, and Reza is from Chihuahua, Mexico, making for a fun collaboration in the kitchen.

Rocky Mountain Taco earned the No. 1 spot in Best of Vail Valley’s voting for Burrito, Catering Service and Lunch Spot categories — defending its crown in each. New to the scene, though, Rocky Mountain Taco earns a silver medal in the Burger category.

“I thought we fed every single person in this valley in the last four or five years on the truck, and we haven’t,” McGinnis said of the new clientele coming into the Minturn location.

The burritos at Rocky Mountain Taco are once again deserving of the top spot, with a variety of styles including the vegetarian options Hippie Crack and Yo Soy Hippie, and a new Cali Style this year.

Get the burritos as well as tacos, burgers, homemade chips and other tasty menu items catered for a wedding, graduation or other event.

Looking for lunch? Rocky Mountain Taco prides itself on taking care of teachers, construction workers and others looking for an appetizing and quick lunch.

“We like to feed a guy with dirt on his shirt,” McGinnis said.

While the taco trucks are too small to manage adding burgers to the menu, Rocky Mountain Taco’s Minturn location allowed them to expand. The popular Korean Burger makes its return by demand; the Pepe Burger is a tribute to the chef, Reza, and features mild hatch chiles, bacon, Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, avacodo spread and shredded lettuce; and the Danimal Style is a fun reference to Purtell’s younger days of getting “rowdy,” earning him a nickname of The Danimal — it plays on the In-N-Out style but features all local ingredients, and Purtell makes the thousand island dressing in house. All burgers fit snuggly between Avon Bakery buns.

The owners at Rocky Mountain Taco are thankful for the town of Minturn welcoming them as well as the Vail Brewing Co. location in EagleVail, their neighbors for one of the two food trucks. They are also grateful for their staff, “friends and family,” McGinnis said.

With three locations already in the valley, stay tuned for new Rocky Mountain Taco locations possibly coming to a lot near you in 2021.

-Ross Leonhart