Lunch with the Locals addresses threats to local water bodies on March 21 in Vail

VAIL — The town of Vail and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District will sponsor another installment of its Lunch with the Locals series at noon Wednesday, March 21, in the Grand View on the third level of the Lionshead Welcome Center. Attendees will eat a free lunch while listening to Holly Loff, of the Eagle River Watershed Council, discuss threats to our local water bodies and efforts to protect them.

Experts from Walking Mountains Science Center, Eagle River Watershed Council, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District and the town of Vail will be on hand to answer questions about what residents can do to help restore Gore Creek. There will also be stickers and informational brochures given away to attendees.

The town environmental sustainability team is organizing the event. For details about this and other upcoming activities, contact Pete Wadden, watershed education coordinator, at 970-479-2144 or pwadden@vailgov.com.