Lyft adds Ski Rack Mode service to Colorado mountain resorts, including Vail, offering another way to get to the slopes

Skiers and snowboarders now have another option for getting to the slopes in Vail and elsewhere this winter with a new service from the Lyft ride-sharing app.

Lyft announced Monday it has launched a new program for passengers and drivers called Ski Rack Mode. The program is in six Colorado mountain regions, including Vail, Aspen, Winter Park, Summit/Clear Creek, Steamboat Springs and Telluride.

The new ride type is aimed at passengers looking to hit the slopes without worrying about how to get their gear and car through the snow. For drivers, Ski Rack Mode is billed as an opportunity to put their snow-ready vehicles to use and earn more fares as the ski season picks up.

Here’s how it works: https://blog.lyft.com/posts/colorado-lyft-ski-rack.