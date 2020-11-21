Magic of Lights to illuminate Vail starting in December

The Magic of Lights Vail features more than 500,000 low-impact LED lights and offers a safe, physically-distanced activity during the pandemic, organizers say. (Special to the Daily)



This winter, Vail is unveiling a new winter walkthrough lighting experience — Magic of Lights Vail. Featuring multi-colored lights and displays, the half-mile winter wonderland will be located in Ford Park Lower Bench area Dec. 11-Jan. 24.

The display features more than 500,000 low-impact LED lights and offers a safe, physically-distanced activity during the pandemic, organizers say, adding that it is likely to bring joy to Vail locals and visitors for years to come.

“This will be an uplifting and inspiring display, and we expect that children will not be the only ones dazzled by this very creative and illuminating experience,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of Vail, in a news release. “It’s a perfect activity before or after dinnertime, after a day of skiing or snowboarding, or as a destination activity all its own.”

The event is hosted by Vail Valley Foundation Events in partnership with FunGuys Events, which have hosted similar Magic of Lights displays across the United States and Canada.

The event winds, in part, through the renowned Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, known for its alpine horticulture, education and conservation.

“Most of our visitors come in summertime, and in daytime, but this is a unique opportunity to see these beautiful botanic gardens at night in the winter season,” said Nicola Ripley, executive director of the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, in the news release.

Hot cocoa, non-alcoholic drinks, adult beverages, small snack items and other concessions will be available near the entrance. Visitors may purchase a beverage to take along with them on the tour.

Other special activities will take place throughout the 40-plus day run, including a live ice scuplture carving and an appearance by avalanche dogs.

How to get there: Guests will enter the venue by following the town of Vail sidewalk east toward Manor Vail, or taking the in-town bus to the Golden Peak stop. Walk across the street, down the main driveway entrance of Manor Vail Lodge and head straight to the opening between the buildings toward the lighted covered bridge and into the Ford Park Lower Bench area.

Timing and tickets: The event will operate in one-hour segments, beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing through the evening (9 p.m. most nights and 10 p.m. on special evenings). Capacity is limited.

Purchase tickets in advance at MagicOfLightsVail.com to reserve your spot.