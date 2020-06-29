Make your own mini banjo and learn how to say ‘sprinkler’ in Spanish: Kids Corner for the week of 6/29/20

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily’s weekly kids section is chock full of games, toys and activities to keep the young and the young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email Entertainment Editor Casey Russell at crussell@vaildaily.com.

Craft of the Week

Mini Banjos

You will need: Jumbo popsicle sticks, rubber bands, jar lids, duct tape and supplies to decorate like paint, fun tape, sequins, glitter, feathers, etc.

Directions: Stretch four rubber bands over a jar lid, and tape them down on the top of the lid. Place the popsicle stick on the top of the jar lid, facing the same direction as the banjo “strings,” and tape down. Flip the lid over and decorate the banjo.

Word of the Week

Learn new words in English and Spanish each week.

sprinkler / aspersor

Riddle me this

Test your wits and smarts with these riddles.

Easy

Riddle: Why did the boy bury his flashlight?

Because the batteries died.

Riddle: Which word in the dictionary is spelled incorrectly?

Incorrectly.

Riddle: What goes through towns and over hills but never moves?

A road.

Hard

Riddle: Bobby throws a ball as hard as he can. It comes back to him, even though nothing and nobody touches it. How?

He throws it straight up.

Riddle: What occurs once in a minute, twice in a moment, and never in one thousand years?

The letter ‘M.’

Riddle: How do you make the number one disappear?

Add the letter G and it’s “gone.”

Time Travel

Learn about Eagle County’s history with tales from local ranches.

Rupert Sherwood first homesteaded the ranch in the late 1800s.

The Upper Horn Ranch is a 4,800-acre parcel in Wolcott surrounded by Bureau of Land Management land. The Upper Horn features sweeping views of the Sawatch Mountains in an area the Ute Native American Tribe called “The Shining Mountains.” In fact, the Utes used the area now known as Horn Ranch for summer hunting grounds, as they were pushed farther northwest by an increasing influx of settlers.

More recently, the Upper Horn served as a location for summer grazing for over 15,000 sheep and 700 head of cattle. The ranch’s grazing rights extended to Piney Lake and the Back Bowls of Vail. The Upper Horn is separate from the Lower Horn Ranch due to steep ravines and BLM land between the two properties.

The Lower Horn was originally homesteaded by Rupert Sherwood and extended along the Eagle River between Wolcott and Eagle. Sherwood operated a sawmill and a quarry that supplied sandstone used in the construction of The Brown Palace in Denver during the late 1800s. Sherwood eventually traveled back to Fairplay, CO on his burro, Prunes, to prospect for gold. So he sold the Lower Horn Ranch to John Morris in 1905.

George Watson owned the Upper Horn Ranch and eventually, Leonard Horn bought the land in 1931. Horn was well known in Eagle County especially during his service for the Colorado Cattleman’s Association, where he was awarded Livestock Man of the Year in 1982.

Now, the Upper Horn Ranch is the largest single piece of property between Vail and Eagle. In 2014, Magnus Lindholm owned the Upper and Lower Horn Ranches and he placed 287 acres of the Lower Horn Ranch into a land conservation easement. The current owner, who acquired the Upper Horn from Lindholm, leases part of the ranch to Sage Outfitters who provides backcountry experiences including rafting, zip-lining, horseback riding, ATV and snowmobile tours for area tourists and locals alike.

Coloring page

This week’s coloring page is submitted by local illustrator Jasmine Valdez. Follow her on Instagram at @artgirl_studios.

