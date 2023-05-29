Makena Thayer: growing up in the game of golf

The Battle Mountain girls golf regional squad of Keely Sego, Tatum Vickers, Dharma Bronsing and Makena Thayer. Thayer placed third to advance to the 4A state tournament, which kicks off on Tuesday in Thornton.

Makena Thayer has grown up in the game of golf.

“It’s pretty funny but Makena’s first words were ‘golf ball,'” said her dad Kenny Thayer, the owner of the Vail Country Club. “We had clubs in her hand at a young age, but it was when she had a few friends start playing that she really started getting into it.”

The freshmen opened the season with a 77, winning her first high school tournament in a Husky uniform and helping Battle Mountain claim its first team-victory in 16 years. She followed it up with a win at the Glenwood Springs Invite a week later. On Tuesday, she’ll tee off at ThornCreek Golf Course in Thornton as one of 84 4A state qualifiers after placing third at the 4A Region 4 tournament at Bookcliff Country Club on May 22.

“We went into the year not knowing what to expect, and we got a team win early on which hadn’t happened in years,” Thayer reflected. “That was really fun for all of us. I also had some individual success which was great.”

“You know a player like that, if you can go out and shoot 75, 77, you could very easily just be your own person,” head coach Christopher Hoevel said. He’s witnessed Thayer’s team-first orientation first hand.

“After the warmups at rounds, she steps back, turns around, and says, ‘Good shot Dharma (Bronsing), keep going, that’s fine, next one’ — she just keeps chirping at them in positive ways. And she never talks really outside of that,” the second-year coach continued.

“She’s a very internal person, but when it comes down to those moments, she gives to the teammates. Even out of a freshman, it means a lot to them.”

Hoevel acknowledged Keely Sego’s role as the veteran leader of the Huskies; even Thayer knows she’s still a freshman and tries to walk in the graduating senior’s footsteps.

“But with the talent comes respect,” Hoevel added. “All the girls know how good Makena is, so when they hear her talk, they’re going to listen.”

Much of Thayer’s high golf I.Q. has come from Dad.

“It has been nice growing up in a golf environment,” she said. “It’s convenient having him there whenever I need him to help me with my swing, course management and putting. We play a lot of golf together and have a lot of fun.”

“She has a solid game. I feel she is learning more and more about the game, course management and her swing every time she tees it up,” her dad stated.

“Makena is always improving and I really enjoy getting to spend this time with her on the course and traveling with her to tournaments.”

Hoevel said he hasn’t shied away from utilizing Kenny Thayer as a resource.

“He’s got the right way to do it,” Hoevel complimented of Thayer’s coaching style. “He doesn’t push; if he wants to give something he can.”

At the beginning of the season, the Huskies — with seven varsity golfers and eight junior varsity members — went to the Vail Country Club, where Thayer gave and then sent each athlete a 30-minute breakdown video lesson.

“We embraced it,” said Hoevel, who joked about adding 15 yards to every club in the bag thanks to his own quick Thayer-led lesson that day. “Why not take advantage of someone that engrained?”

Thayer balances her prep commitments with a hefty Colorado PGA schedule. She recently qualified for COPGA’s Junior Cup Series (JCS) , which runs through October. JCS invitations are earned through qualifying school, players series points, or local qualifiers. Thayer’s clubs were stolen right before her the Spring JCS event at the Country Club of Colorado on May 13, but she showed up the next day and shot an 84 on a borrowed set of Callaways to make the cut.

Throughout the high school season, consistency was its biggest point of growth for Battle Mountain as a team; Hoevel was most pleased to see 15 names on the roster at the first and final team practices.

“They’re enjoying being there each day and trying to work on what they need to work on,” he said. “That’s been really fun to watch.”

At the region tournament, Thayer shot a 75, her best round of the season. The biggest win: zero three-putts.

“That hasn’t happened in a long time,” she humbly stated.

Hoevel noticed that, as with every course Battle Mountain has traveled to — all of which Thayer, who mostly plays in the Denver area, saw for the first time in her life this spring — his pupil was able to play the Bookcliff Country Club course with veteran maturity.

“She was able to make adjustments to that course,” he said. “It’s hard to play a course blind, but she has an ability to execute a plan and just think the game and know what to do based on her awareness of the course she’s playing.”

Thayer also locked in with her driver during the regional round as well. Although she considers herself to be “pretty competitive” in most things, there’s a laid back side, too. Thayer admitted she tries to not take herself too seriously on the course.

“I feel my strength is my positive attitude,” she said. “I don’t let things bother me and in golf I feel that is a good thing.”

Thayer, who hopes to play in college and “see what where things go from there,” said her main goal for state is to focus on course management and keep her hot putting streak going.

Heading into the final prep event of the year, Hoevel remained hesitant to predict where the precocious underclassman will end up. The top-10 finishers are named all-state first-team athletes.

“I think just compete at that course at the best and highest level that she can, and let the chips fall where they may,” he said, adding that he’s eager simply to watch Thayer play a 6,000-yard course as opposed to the normally 4,000-4,500-yard regular-season courses.

“She’s impressive to watch play the game.”