Making access accessible: Access Unbound offers discount card, good at 100 local businesses Oct. 16-25

Access Unbound offers scholarships for participants to have professional adaptive ski and snowboard lessons.

Special to the Daily

For Katie Zinn, the concept was easy: win-win-win. That’s three wins, three groups winning — local consumers, local businesses and Access Unbound.

Zinn is the executive director and founder of AU, a local nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to those who could benefit from a professional adaptive program to learn how to ski and snowboard. But in a year that has been all-around wonky for everybody, she and the AU board wanted to think beyond fundraising strictly for their own mission and put it in the context of the community as a whole. And thus was born the Access Card.

Participating businesses Vail businesses 7 Hermits Brewing & Crespelle

American Ski Exchange

Axel’s

Blossom Himalayan Arts

Blossom Rugs

Blitz Boutique

Big Bear Bistro

Charlie’s T-Shirts

Colorado Footwear

Craniologie

DUE Luca Bruno

Fall Line Kitchen & Cocktails

Fantasia Furs

Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory

Galerie Züger Vail

Gib Singleton Gallery

The Gilded Spruce

Hatley Boutique Vail

Cotter Gallery

Lady JonesLamina Jewelry

Loaded Joe’s

Nina McLemore LLC

Northside Grab & Go

The Pet Boutique of Vail

Pano Boutique

Pazzo’s Pizzeria

Perch

Plata Jewelers

Skipper and Scout

Squash Blossom Vail

Sweeping Change

Vail Gear

Vail Resort Wear

Yellowbelly Chicken Edwards businesses 714 Home

AUSTEN

The Bookworm of Edwards

Cool Kids Colorado

Craftsman

Doggie Style Pet Grooming

Drunken Goat

Equilibrium Physical Therapy

Fox Hot Tubs, Billiards & Games

Hovey & Harrison

Inside Out Home Furnishings + Design

Kimberley’s Fine Jewelry

Kind Bikes and Skis

Lauren’s Kitchen

Main Street Grill

Maker + Stitch

Marko’s Pizzeria

MountainFit

Olga Barron Photography, Inc.

P.E.101

Peak Performance

Pinecones Vail

Q Boutique

Ruby Jane Boutique

Rouge Boutique

Salt Creek Home

Shear Colour Hair Studio

Slifer Designs

Vail Meat Company

Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shop

Valleygirl Boutique

Village Bagel

Wags & Whiskers

Woody’s Bar & Grill Avon businesses Altius Physical Therapy & Wellness

Bob’s Place

Ein Prosit Avon

Loaded Joe’s

Northside Kitchen

Pizza One Avon

Rocky Mountain Taco

Select Surfaces

Valleygirl Boutique

Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa

Wishes Toy Store EagleVail businesses Rocky Mountain Taco

Ski Town All-Stars Eagle businesses Vail Valley Cares Thrifty Shop Minturn businesses Blossom Rugs

The Minturn Inn

Rocky Mountain Taco- Minturn

The Scarab

Sunrise Minturn

Vail Mountain Coffee and Tea- Roastery Cafe Online-only businesses Drinking Vessels, http://www.drinkingvessels.com

Whebsale-Gratitude CBD Balm, https://www.whebsale.shop/

The Access Card is $55, and it gives a 20% discount to most of the participating shops, restaurants and services from Oct. 16-25. But for added flexibility — and perhaps added confusion — some businesses are accepting the card for an extended period of time, or have tweaked the deal in some other way. It’s all clearly listed on the website, which bears checking.

Everybody wins

So back to the win-win-win. By buying the card, people are contributing to AU. But they’re also helping themselves, by saving, say, on coffee at Loaded Joe’s, home décor at Slifer Designs or physical therapy at Altius Physical Therapy and Wellness. And finally, the card incentivizes people to get out and into local businesses at a time when summer visitors have gone and everything is quieter.

The card costs $55 because that’s the smallest scholarship AU grants; it covers half the price of skiing with an adaptive assistant. But the scholarships swell to greater than that, too. Overall, AU picks up the tab on 50 to 70% of the costs of skiing or snowboarding with a professional adaptive program.

“The concept is to transform and heal the lives of people with disabilities and disabling conditions by enabling access to high-quality instruction and adaptive recreation,” Zinn explained. “Our big thing is to break down the financial barriers.But they’re responsible for a portion too — we believe that everybody should have some skin in the game. It makes people more excited, and more committed to participate.”

In addition to providing scholarships for adaptive snowsports, AU also works in tandem with other local organizations that help provide adaptive instruction and recreational opportunities to people with a number of challenges. They also provide scholarships to instructors for continuing education, and sometimes are able to help with the purchase of adaptive equipment.

An instructor with Vail’s adaptive program, Zinn got started in a volunteer organization. And though she thinks that’s a wonderful way to reach out and help people, when she made the transition from volunteer program to professional one she witnessed a marked change in what she was able to accomplish and inspire in her students. She attributes the change to the education, training and support professional programs can offer their staff.

“It offers a higher-caliber experience,” Zinn said. “So people can not only learn more, but have more outcomes. One of the things we track is what our recipients are experiencing as far as benefits outside of the actual act of the snowsport.”

And according to a survey of participants in 2019 and 2020, “We’re seeing that 91% of participants in the past two years experience a considerable increase in self confidence,” Zinn said. “And 74% see a lot of change in cognition, in their ability to learn new things.”

‘Kind of magic’

How does this happen? Is it predictable? Is it magic?

“It is kind of magic,” Zinn said. “There’s a lot more to a ski lesson than the actual lesson. And that’s where you can see outcomes like this.”

She’s talking about things like how to maintain a schedule, take directions and apply what’s been learned in a greater scenario. There are social skills, too, including how to interact with others, perhaps in a lift line or at lunch. And all of this is set against the backdrop of doing something new, or at least new-ish. No easy feat.

As one parent put it, “Living with a disability feels a lot like climbing a mountain every day. It was so nice to see our daughter standing at the peak and ably navigating her way down for a change. This would not have been possible without (Access Unbound).”

“Zac had a fantastic experience with Access Unbound,” enthused another parent. “We are so grateful for the opportunity for him to go and learn to ski… He was so happy that he got to have a ‘normal’ experience.”

And now, a community of 100 local businesses, plus everyone who buys an Access Card, is contributing to these lofty goals.

“We are a ski shop. It’s our job to get people on skis and keep them on skis,” said Chris Anderson, owner of Kind Bikes and Skis, where the Access Card will work for the duration of the 20/21 ski season.

Anderson is a proponent of getting outside and recreating.

“There are a lot of things that are important, but getting out of your daily grind and getting into an activity is definitely healthy,” he said. “It gives you mental challenges and physical challenges. We all need to break out of the rut of the daily routine.”

Lauren McElroy, of Lauren’s Kitchen, is also participating.

“I always try to support local nonprofits,” she said. “But this is even better because it gets the local environment involved, and out-of-towners can participate, too. It’s great for everyone.”

For a complete list of the participating businesses, or to buy the card, visit the website at http://www.au-accesscard.org.