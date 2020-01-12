Maloit Park residents get a reprieve from Eagle County Schools

The school board rescinded the June 30 move-out date for its Maloit Park residents. The district is creating a more comprehensive plan.

Daily file photo

MINTURN — Maloit Park residents got a breather from their deadline to vacate for a school district workforce housing project.

The school board rescinded a June 30, 2020, deadline for Maloit Park residents to be out of their homes so the school district can build workforce housing on 18.3 acres it owns. How much and how soon are still to be determined.

The district might not be ready to start until 2021, the school board learned in last week’s meeting.

Wait, not yet

The toughest part for the employees is the uncertainty, Sandy Mutchler, school district COO said. The goal is the same — to let school district employees live there as long as possible,

Originally, Maloit Park residents were told on May 14, 2019, that they’d have to be out by June 30, 2020. However, the school board decided it wanted to create a more comprehensive housing plan. That and other delays pushed back the school district’s Maloit Park project.

Maloit Park residents will still have to move — eventually — but in last week’s meeting, the school board rescinded its June 30 deadline for a more flexible timeline.

The school district still has to submit a plan to the town of Minturn, which might not happen until September. Minturn’s approval process could take six to nine months.

That means Maloit Park residents will get their eviction notices within six to nine months of actual construction beginning.

Maloit Park residents want to live there and save for other housing when they finally do have to move, Eric Rippeth, Maloit Park resident and Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy teacher said.

“We’re devoted school district employees,” Rippeth said.

More school district housing

The Maloit Park project will mean housing for more school district employees, not just the ones who live there now, school board president Kate Cocchiarella said.

“It’s been frustrating, but it gives these people more time and ensures that we create a better plan,” Cocchiarella said.

Workforce housing is not new territory for the school district, which entered into a similar deal with Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley to develop 12 townhouses on 2.3 acres in Gypsum between Red Hill Elementary School and Gypsum Creek Middle School.