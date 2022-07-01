Man allegedly threatens store clerk in Edwards with knife, flees scene of collision before being taken into custody

On Thursday, June 30, just before 7 p.m., deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance in progress call at the Stop N Save in Edwards. A male who was causing problems in the store and allegedly shoved an employee was told to leave and returned with a knife threatening to kill the clerk. The male suspect then fled in his vehicle, backed into another vehicle, and left the scene.

After a short area search, officers with the Avon Police Department quickly located the suspect and he was taken into custody.

The suspect, Nicholas William-Edward Leake, age 36, was taken into custody and booked into the Eagle County Detention Facility on multiple charges including:

Felony menacing with a real/simulated Weapon

Harassment

Theft

Driving under the influence

Careless driving

Hit and run — leaving the scene of an accident

Possession of an open container (alcohol)

Failure to comply — assault

Leake also had an outstanding Eagle County Sheriff’s Office warrant for first-degree burglary and is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.



The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the cooperative employees and community members who shared important details about the suspect and his vehicle and to our agency partners including the Vail Public Safety Communications Center, Avon Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol for help with quickly apprehending this suspect.



If you have any information about the suspect or this crime and would like to remain anonymous you can call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, and submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com , or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.



People charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law